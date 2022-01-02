5 Chiefs players to watch in Week 17 vs. Bengals

Riding an eight-game winning streak, the Kansas City Chiefs are pitted against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. It’ll be a matchup against the AFC’s top team and an up-and-coming young roster tied for third place in the NFL standings. Expectations remain high for the Chiefs and a third-straight Super Bowl berth could be contingent on securing the one-seed and a first-round bye in January’s playoffs, and this game has the potential to give them just that.

With a win against the Bengals and a loss by the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City could punch their ticket to having every advantage once elimination games start, so they certainly won’t be taking this matchup for granted. They’ll need to rely on their offensive superstars and young defensive contributors to come out with a win against a surging Cincinnati team.

Here are five players to watch in Sunday’s matchup:

S Tyrann Mathieu

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

This matchup of all-time-great LSU Tigers will be must-watch television on the early schedule in Week 17. The ever-impactful presence of Tyrann Mathieu is sure to make a big impact in this game against second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, who led their common alma-mater to a national championship in 2019. It could lead to a legendary back-and-forth game of two players who can seemingly will their team to a win.

Playing against each other is something of a best-case scenario for NFL fans who keep tabs on college football, and both competitors will be looking to get the best of the other in all four quarters. It would take a monumental performance by Burrow to douse Kansas City’s hot streak, but with a little bit of the signature Heisman magic he brought at the college level, the Bengals could make this a more interesting game than it probably should be. Mathieu will need to do his best to keep him contained and make him pay for any mistakes Burrow might make.

RB Darrel Williams

AP Photo/John McCoy

Dubbed “Darrel the Barrel” by fans for his contributions this season in the absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Williams is a prime candidate to put up huge numbers this week as the former first-round pick is, yet again, sidelined with injury. With more touches on the ground than any other Chief in Week 16, he led the way in the win over Pittsburgh and should see a significant workload against Cincinnati.

With a breakout performance against the Bengals, Williams could solidify his role as the second-string running back, setting himself apart from Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon, who just returned from injured reserve. Competition is hot on his heels to unseat him from his current duties, and a touchdown or two against Cincinnati would make him the clear second-best in Kansas City’s stable of hard-running backs.

DL Frank Clark

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A down year from Clark has the potential to see its fortunes change against the Bengals, as he will be matched up against a young quarterback and offensive line that has allowed a sack on almost 10-percent of their snaps this season. With the defensive line at full strength heading into this matchup, pass rushers should have a field day in pursuit of Joe Burrow, with a chance to be the difference to maintain their position in the conference.

Clark in particular should be more involved than average. The three and a half sacks he’s secured this season would be his lowest mark since his rookie season, and Clark will surely be motivated to add to the tally to rebuild the reputation he has built since signing in Kansas City. Nobody expects him to put up Derrick Thomas-esque numbers after such a disappointing 2021 campaign, but one or two big sacks could go a long way toward justifying his massive cap hit.

WR Byron Pringle

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City’s most productive offensive player against the Steelers could prove to be a huge asset against the middling Bengals defense, with a chance to make himself the number-two wide receiver on the depth chart with another big performance. Pringle’s two touchdown showing last week was reason to believe in his ability to be a premier playmaker in Kansas City’s offense, and the 28-year-old looks to have come into his own in his fourth year in the NFL. His unique abilities to get open and secure tough catches makes him a legitimate threat on every play, especially while defenses are more focused on bigger names like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Likely to be matched up against less-than-stellar talent in Cincinnati’s secondary, Pringle might be the Chiefs’ most lethal threat in this game. The chemistry he has built with Patrick Mahomes is undeniable, and with a big showing on the road to potentially clinch the AFC’s top playoff seed, Pringle could prove he is worthy of more of Kansas City’s adulation.

LB Anthony Hitchens

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Another high-paid veteran who has underperformed in 2021, Hitchens is playing to prove he is still a capable defensive presence ahead of the playoffs. Rookie Nick Bolton and second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. have dominated the conversation relative to the middle of Kansas City’s defense this season, but Hitchens’ contribution in mentoring the young talents has been an underrated aspect in their development. With just two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, he will need to finish the job he started early in 2021, and make good on the faith the coaching staff has shown in him.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a chance to wreak havoc on the Chiefs’ defense, and Hitchens will need to be at the top of his game to keep the young rusher from taking over. If he can keep Kansas City’s defense from looking sophomoric against a team of young talent, Hitchens would buy himself a lot of cache with Chiefs fans who are excited to see their defense play well.

