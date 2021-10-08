5 Chiefs players the Bills must game plan for in Week 5

The Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The Bills (3-1) and are underdogs for the first time this season heading into Kansas City (2-2).

It’s well known that the Chiefs carry a roster littered with talent. But of those players, which do the Bills need to keep an eye on the most?

With that, here are five players the Bills must game plan for heading into the weekend:

QB Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What do we really have to say here? Mahomes can do it all and does it all. The Bills have to be ready to stop everything… and Buffalo also has to be ready to just, let it go.

As Bills safety Micah Hyde said this week, as much as his team will be game planning for Mahomes’ skills, Buffalo has to game plan a mindset. One of moving on quickly after Mahomes makes big plays.

WR Tyreek Hill

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have to bring the regular season game plan for Hill. Also known as “Cheetah,” the speedster had a big game against the Bills in last year’s postseason.

But in Week 6 of the regular season in 2020, Hill only had three catches for 20 yards. Do that.

TE Travis Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis KelceCredit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of bringing the game plan from last year, whatever one Buffalo had for Kelce in 2020? Burn it.

Kelce beat the crap out of the Bills defense in two games last season, scoring four times. Linebacker Matt Milano will make a difference in how Buffalo game plans Kelce and his status heading into Sunday is unknown due to a hamstring injury.

DL Chris Jones

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs . (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jones is a top-tier defensive lineman in the NFL. He has to be shutdown if Bills quarterback Josh Allen is going to have a chance at making throws.

One could expect the Chiefs to line Jones up across from the right side of Buffalo’s offensive line. In that area will be Daryl Williams and rookie Spencer Brown.

S Tyrann Mathieu

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32). Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs defense as a whole, and specifically their secondary, hasn’t had a great start to 2020. The offense has had to keep the team in games.

However, the “Honey Badger” has been known to change games. Allen won’t be afraid to throw Mathieu’s way, but he’ll likely keep him in mind.

So far this season, Pro Football Focus has graded Mathieu a 61.1 overall grade, an average mark. But Mathieu did have a two-interception outing in a big game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this season. He knows how to step up.

