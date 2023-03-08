5 cheap depth pieces the Browns should bring back in free agency

Madness has already begun to ensue as the New Orleans Saints are getting the free agency party started by signing quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year deal. The Cleveland Browns will have cap space to throw around once quarterback Deshaun Watson restructures his contract, but they need to hit on depth pieces as well as a big name or two. Anthony Walker Jr. is a favorite in the locker room, and a player in a position of need as the Browns look to transition their defense into the hands of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Outside of Walker Jr., however, who are some other in-house free agents the Browns could look to bring back on a budget?

LB Sione Takitaki

The Browns have four pending free agents in their linebacker room and only have Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, and Tony Fields II under contract heading into 2023. Bringing back Sione Takitaki would be a wise move for the Browns, even if he is set to miss most of the season after tearing his ACL late in the season.

He can play SAM, WILL, and MIKE linebacker, is as physical as anybody on the team, and would be back for a playoff run late in the year. Given that he will miss most of the season as well, the price tag to bring Takitaki back would not be a steep cost either.

CB A.J. Green

Even after putting an exclusive rights tender on cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., the Browns will never turn down depth in the secondary. A.J. Green is a restricted free agent and looks incredibly likely he will be back in Cleveland in 2023.

With Greedy Williams set to walk in free agency, and with Greg Newsome II stating he will not play in the nickel, Green has a chance to compete in the slot. At worst, he is a special teamer and a depth piece at a premium position. Green will be back.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Speaking of special teamers, veteran linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was a reliable and sturdy one for the Browns last year. While he will be at the bottom of the roster and the odd man out of names to be brought back, there is real value to what he brought to Cleveland last year.

He even provided some solid defensive reps a year ago as well as three other starting linebackers suffered season-ending injuries. He will be extraordinarily cheap, and has already proven his worth and carved out a role on this roster.

DT Taven Bryan

If the Browns bring back Taven Bryan to be a starter they are in trouble once again. However, Bryan was an effective gap shooter and pass rusher when asked to pin his ears back, especially late in the season, and would be worth the look to re-sign as a rotational player upfront in 2023.

The team will look to overhaul the whole room in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, and rightfully so, but Bryan would make a good fourth guy in the room if he is asked to pin his ears back in obvious passing situations.

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

As mentioned, Walker Jr. is adored by his teammates, played well up to the point of his injury a year ago, and was hurt early enough in the season that he should be good to go for training camp. The Browns need leaders in their locker room, especially on the defensive side of the football as the unit goes through a transition, and Walker Jr. can start at MIKE and provide a sturdy presence if needed.

He has signed back-to-back one-year deals with the Browns, so he could do it again. This does not stop the Browns from drafting a young MIKE linebacker in the middle rounds, but it would give that young guy a veteran to learn and grow from as they transition to the NFL level.

