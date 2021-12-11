5 Chargers players to watch vs. Giants

The Chargers are looking to build off of last week’s victory and take out the Giants to move closer to sitting atop the AFC West once more.

To do so, there will be certain players that need to be on their A-game to help guide the team to victory in Week 14.

WR Mike Williams

The other half of the Chargers’ wide receiver duo, Keenan Allen, is out Sunday after testing positive for COVID. So Williams will now have the responsibility of handling the No. 1 role. He is coming off his third 100-yard receiving game last week against the Bengals. With Williams looking to earn a contract beyond this season, this will be an excellent opportunity to show he’s worthy of being kept around without him being in the shadow of Allen.

WR Josh Palmer

Behind Williams, Palmer and Jalen Guyton will share the volume of snaps, according to Brandon Staley. Guyton is coming off a season-high performance, but fans are eager to see what the rookie can do in an expanded role. Palmer has shown glimpses in spurts, but now he has the opportunity to put together a complete performance. He has been targeted 21 times this season, catching 15 of those balls for 168 yards and a touchdown.

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

The Chargers got to Joe Burrow 27 times, sacking him six of those last weekend, with Nwosu leading the pack after the loss of Joey Bosa early on. Nwosu stole the show with seven pressures, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and a strip-sack that he recovered. Auditioning for a contract extension with Los Angeles or a new one with another team, this will be a good time for him to capitalize off of his last performance, facing a struggling Giants offensive line.

EDGE Chris Rumph II

Rumph benefited from the absence of Bosa, finishing with 31 defensive snaps, the most this season. Now, he is in line for more since the Chargers will be without Kyler Fackrell, who recently had a knee procedure. Against Cincinnati, Rumph finished with three pressures and his first NFL sack. This will be a great time for him to get more reps and show he can win reps off of something rather than pure effort.

S Nasir Adderley

The Chargers could potentially be without Derwin James, who is questionable with a hamstring injury. If James can’t play, Adderley will likely be tasked with taking on his responsibilities as the chess piece of the defense. Adderley has come into his own this season, playing like the guy fans were anticipating when he was drafted back in 2019.