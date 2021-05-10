5 Chargers players with roster spot in jeopardy after 2021 NFL draft

The roster-building process is nearly complete for the Chargers, as players will soon hit the field in preparation for the 2021 regular season.

After the moves that the team made, specifically from the 2021 NFL draft, there are a few players that see their roster spot in early offseason jeopardy.

Here’s a look at those five:

WR K.J. Hill

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver room was already deep prior to the draft, but it only extended even more after the Chargers took Josh Palmer in the third-round. Assuming that Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson and Palmer are locks, that leaves a battle for the sixth spot. Hill flashed in spurts, but he struggled with drops. He will have to fend off Joe Reed, Jason Moore, John Hurst and Eli Stove in camp.

RB Joshua Kelley

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers surprised many with the selection of Larry Rountree III in the sixth-round. I figured that the team would enter the season with the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Kelley, but the addition of Rountree makes the running back competition enticing. Kelley, the fourth-round pick of the 2020 NFL draft, showed flashes but experienced some growing pains. The poor offensive line play is to blame to an extent, but regardless, Kelley will have to show he can be efficient on a daily basis in order to avoid getting the ties cut. It all wouldn't be surprising to see Jackson get cut, either, as he has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his career.

TE Stephen Anderson

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The tight end room was as slim as it got after letting go of Hunter Henry earlier this offseason. But in correspondence, the team signed Jared Cook and drafted Tre' McKitty in the third-round. Anderson was re-signed, but that doesn't mean his spot is secure. He would like have to beat out Donald Parham, but Anderson doesn't offer as much upside as a pass-catcher.

OT Trey Pipkins

Story continues

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers thought that Pipkins would eventually be able to turn into a starter at some point, but he didn't do anything to suggest to be reliable in that role. Not only is Rashawn Slater stealing the starting job, but Storm Norton and fifth-round pick Brenden Jaimes will be pushing Pipkins for the swing tackle spot.

K Michael Badgley

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers steadily improved the special teams department this offseason, but the final piece to the reconstruction could include a new kicker. Badgley struggled last season, missing nine field goals over 45 yards. Therefore, he will have to fend off the two guys that the team brought in, Tristan Vizciano and Alex Kessman.

1

1