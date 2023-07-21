5 Chargers players who need to improve in 2023

The Chargers are looking to be aggressive and make a strong push this season.

They have plenty of talent to make it happen, but it’s a collaborative effort and there are some players who need to improve to bring success.

Here are five players who need to show some strides in 2023.

LB Kenneth Murray

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Murray, the former first-round pick, has failed to live up to his billing. And he has just this season to prove his worth, as he is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Chargers chose not to exercise his fifth-year option.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Murray has failed to make much of an impact defensively, having his tape riddled with missed tackles, over-pursuing ball carriers, struggling to shed blocks and work off contact and woes in pass coverage. Additionally, he was limited by an ankle injury in 2021.

Murray enters the 2023 season set to start alongside veteran Eric Kendricks. As the man in the middle of the defense, Murray must take a step forward. Otherwise, he could be replaced by rookie Daiyan Henley.

TE Tre' McKitty

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the bigger issues on offense last season was the lack of blocking from their tight ends.

Advertisement

After being drafted in the third round in 2021 to serve primarily as an inline blocker, McKitty has not done anything positive in that department in his first two seasons.

In Year 3, McKitty needs to make a leap and contribute, mainly because the Chargers failed to bring in a tight end with blocking chops, despite it being a substantial positional need.

S JT Woods

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Chargers selected Woods in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Woods was taken to play him as the deep safety to allow Derwin James to move all over the field. But that never came to fruition. Woods struggled as a tackler in his defensive snaps.

Advertisement

Los Angeles is banking on Woods’ play to improve. The chances of him beating out Alohi Gilman, who played well in 2022, are slim. So he will have to show growth to be trusted as the third safety.

We will see when the pads come on in training camp.

EDGE Chris Rumph II

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Rumph, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has been a core special teamer, but he has not had much of an impact on defense.

In 2022, Rumph finished with two sacks, 17 pressures, ten hurries, and five quarterback hits despite playing 166 pass-rushing snaps. But his lack of strength and counters were still an issue, as offensive tackles easily took him out in his tracks and he struggled to set edges.

Advertisement

Rumph will compete with rookie Tuli Tuipulotu for the third edge defender spot behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Regardless of who wins the job, Rumph must show that he has more of a refined plan when rushing the passer, especially since there is a possibility of injury to Bosa or Mack.

RB Isaiah Spiller

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Spiller, the 2022 fourth-round pick, entered his rookie season with a lot of hype. However, that didn’t translate on the field. He only appeared in six games, partially due to an injury and logged 54 yards from scrimmage, averaging only 2.6 yards per carry.

Heading into his sophomore season, Spiller will be behind Joshua Kelley, trying to unseat him as RB2. With his skillset, Spiller is a great candidate to get more touches in short-yardage situations and near the goal line, and he could grow into a more prominent role depending on how he performs.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, with the Chargers looking to establish an efficient rushing attack after being lackluster last season, Spiller will be vital to making it come to actualization.

Remember, Spiller was just 20 years of age in his first season. So with more reps, it should help his development as a player.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire