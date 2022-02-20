5 Chargers named to PFF’s top 101 players from 2021

The Chargers had a few key contributors on both sides of the ball this past season.

Pro Football Focus released their top 101 players from 2021, and Los Angeles had five players make the list.

The first player mentioned was safety Derwin James, who checked in at No. 99.

After missing most of 2019 and all of the 2020 season with lower-body injuries, James returned to the action like he never skipped a beat.

Wearing multiple hats, James was impactful in all facets, finishing the season with 118 tackles, seven for loss, five passes defended, and two interceptions.

Next up was edge defender Joey Bosa at No. 50 overall.

A menace off the edge, Bosa posted 68 quarterback pressures, ten sacks, seven strip-sacks. He was named to his fourth Pro Bowl of his career.

Following Bosa was offensive tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 39 overall.

Slater, the No. 13 overall selection of the 2021 NFL draft, allowed only 26 pressures and four sacks while imposing will in the run game. He was also named a Pro Bowler and earned Second-Team All-Pro.

After Slater was center Corey Linsley at No. 37 overall.

The anchor of the offensive line, Linsley surrendered just 10 pressures and zero sacks. Like Slater, Linsley was also named to the Pro Bowl and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Finally, the heart and soul of the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert, checked in at No. 25 overall.

Herbert finished his sophomore season with a 65.9 completion percentage, 5,014 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions, 302 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

Herbert ranks first among quarterbacks in their first two seasons in NFL history in passing touchdowns (69), passing yards (9,350), and completions (839). He also owns the franchise record for most passing touchdowns.