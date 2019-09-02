5 changes to Oregon's week two depth chart, following the loss to Auburn

After Oregon's last minute 27-21 loss to Auburn, week two feels simultaneously like a breath of fresh air, an opportunity and a burden.

Ahead of the Ducks' (0-1) next matchup against Nevada (1-0), Coach Mario Cristobal released the weekly depth chart. There are a few notable changes for the 4:30 p.m. kickoff in Autzen Stadium.

Instant analysis:

1. Redshirt freshman Spencer Webb has been moved from tight end to wide receiver.

Webb saved quarterback Justin Herbert with an absolute stunner play. Herbert got rushed and hit while throwing the ball into the end zone. Webb went over the top of an Auburn defensive back and came down with the touchdown, then channeled his inner Allen Iverson step-over. The 20-yard score was Webb's first career catch.

With Juwan Johnson out, the 6-foot-6 246-pound Webb was the large target that Herbert desperately needed.

2. Sophomore Daewood Davis has been moved from cornerback to wide receiver.

As a redshirt freshman, Davis played receiver in seven games and had a 13-yard reception against San Jose State. He moved from wide receiver to cornerback after the season.

3. True freshman Mase Funa is listed at backup at both linebacker spots.

Last week's depth chart listed Sophomore linebacker Adrian Jackson as the backup at the "SAM" linebacker position but he was not with the team in Texas due to injury. This week Funa, who had a few major stops vs. Auburn, is the backup at SAM and at the STUD position.

4. Juwan Johnson and Cam McCormick remain listed

Neither Johnson or McCormick played against Auburn but both remain listed on the depth chart for week two. Johnson was in sweats on the sideline and out due to a late-week leg injury. McCormick was in uniform but not fully ready to play.

5. Zach Emerson is not on the depth chart

Last week's depth chart listed Adam Stack or Camden Lewis or Zach Emerson at kicker, this week it is just Stack or Lewis.

The Week ✌️ organizational chart heading into the home opener. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/hDMhHzNJJa — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 2, 2019

5 changes to Oregon's week two depth chart, following the loss to Auburn originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest