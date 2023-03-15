5 CBs Colts could draft to replace Stephon Gilmore

With cornerback Stephon Gilmore headed to Dallas, the Indianapolis Colts need young talent to replace him.

Additionally, with Brandon Facyson returning to Las Vegas and Kenny Moore’s future undetermined, the team is currently fragile at the position.

All eyes turn to the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Colts have nine draft picks and three in the fifth round alone. Unsurprisingly, general manager Chris Ballard has found great value in the later rounds, including cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who also enters a contract year.

Cornerback now becomes the second-most important position for the franchise.

Here are five cornerback prospects the Colts could draft to replace Gilmore:

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts hold the No. 4 pick, and while everyone has the team taking a quarterback, there is a non-zero chance that the team could take another position of need.

The only realistic scenario in which this could happen is if the Colts stay put at No. 4, another team jumps to No. 3 in a trade with the Cardinals, and Indy is only comfortable with the three quarterback prospects taken ahead of them.

It’s not a fun scenario to think about but if it happens, Chris Ballard might not be able to resist Gonzalez.

Touted as the best press corner in the draft, Gonzalez drastically helped his stock during the 2023 NFL combine. He is a phenomenal athlete with long arms, and his size allows him to match up physically with even the best wide receivers in the league.

The Colts would be getting a player who can disrupt the line, has spectacular instincts, and smooth hips that flip quickly in coverage.

#Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez says why he is the #1 corner in this years draft@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/5Qxq4bsTdn — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 14, 2023

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Ballard is known for trading out of his picks and back to recoup more draft capital. If the team were to trade back but stay in the first round, Joey Porter, Jr. is another player who could fill in nicely for Gilmore. He has all the makings of first-round talent.

While Porter didn’t test as well as he could at the combine, the Colts will see a player who understands coverage fundamentals when the team turns on the tape. Another long-limbed athlete, Porter uses disruption against his opponents combined with footwork that allows him not to get lost in coverage. If Porter can stay consistent and patient, he will bloom.

Three things to know about Joey Porter Jr. 🗣️: @ChrisTrapasso pic.twitter.com/2BEXxRCVpG — With the First Pick Podcast (@NFLDraftCBS) March 7, 2023

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Cornerback Kelee Ringo of Georgia has already been on the team’s radar. The Colts formally met with Ringo before the 2023 NFL draft and will be at Georgia’s Pro Day to meet with him again. If there is one thing that Chris Ballard loves, it’s athletic defensive players.

Ringo does not have the length of Gonzalez or Porter, but he is a smooth blend of size and athleticism. He is explosive in numerous ways and uses his speed to remain glued to receivers throughout the route. Ringo needs time to grow, but picking him to bolster the secondary would be great.

It also helps that Ringo’s draft spot is likely in the range of the Colts’ second-round pick at No. 35 overall so we don’t have to envision Indy passing on a quarterback.

Kelee Ringo basically ran the route for Cedric Tillman🔥 pic.twitter.com/A1K6xLdXoY — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022

Julius Brents, Kansas State

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chris Ballard has often pulled from the Senior Bowl talent pool during his tenure and is likely return again. Kansas State’s Julius Brents is a name that makes sense to fill the void in the secondary, and the team has already met with him.

Julius Brents fits the bill of what Ballard looks for in a cornerback. He’s an athlete with a burst, and his ability to win his matchups bears watching. Additionally, he is a ballhawk who aims to stop anyone in his bath with his closing speed. A sleeper in the making, Brents would be a welcomed tool to add to the defense.

Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford’s Kyu Blu Kelly is a prospect who will be drafted in the later rounds, potentially a Day 3 pick. While he likely won’t replace Stephon Gilmore outright, he can help an ailing secondary.

With a knack for finding the football, Kelly is another corner who adds disruption at the catch point to his game and doesn’t fear receivers. The Senior Bowl enabled Kelly to put all his skills on display, earning him National Team Cornerback Practice Player-of-Week honors. Kelly is also considered a sleeper and could be a steal for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s unit.

#Stanford DB Kyu Blu Kelly (@Kbk1Kyu) at the @seniorbowl The former #GoStanford Going against this this Stanford teammates at the senior bowl before going to the #NFLCombine2023 #NFLDraft "We all know it's business here. DBs vs WRs, 1on1 during practice and off the field… https://t.co/w5rrwSUB0A pic.twitter.com/gpPDz2Ko9E — Inside The Hashes (@InsideHashes) March 5, 2023

