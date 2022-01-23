5 Cardinals player connections in Rams-Buccaneers playoff game

The Arizona Cardinals are not in the playoffs but some former players are. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams, who eliminated the Cardinals from the postseason on Monday, will face each other in the divisional round of the playoffs.

There are five former Cardinals players on the two rosters combined.

Of course, the Bucs’ coaching staff is loaded with former Cardinals coaches, as Bruce Arians, the winningest coach in Cardinals history, is the head coach there.

Check out the former Cardinals on these two playoff teams.

Rams OL Coleman Shelton

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Shelton spent time on Arizona’s practice squad in 2018 and then was with the team in the 2019 offseason. He has been with the Rams for three seasons and played in every game in 2021, starting twice.

Buccaneers WR John Brown

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was added to the practice squad for the Bucs recently and was elevated to the active roster for the game.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round in 2014 and played four seasons for them under head coach Bruce Arians, who is the head coach for the Bucs.

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Gabbert is the Bucs’ backup quarterback. He was a backup for the Cardinals in 2017.

Bucs LB Kevin Minter

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Minter was drafted by the Cardinals in 2013 and he played four seasons for Arizona. He has been with the Bucs four seasons and plays mostly special teams but has started games for them.

Bucs TE Darren Fells

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Fells is on the practice squad so he will not play, but he played three seasons for the Cardinals from 2014-2016. He appeared in two games for the Bucs this season.

