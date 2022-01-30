5 Cardinals player connections in Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game

The AFC Championship Game is this afternoon, featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Between the two teams, there are five player connections with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bengals have one former Cardinal on the active roster and another on the practice squad, while the Chiefs have two on their active roster and another on injured reserve.

Check out who those players are.

Bengals DL Zach Kerr

Kerr just joined the Bengals last week before the divisional round. He was on the Cardinals’ roster last week when they played the Rams. He played three games late in the season for the Cardinals in his second stint with the team.

Bengals OL Lamont Gaillard

Gaillard is on the practice squad. He signed with the Bengals after the Cardinals cut him before training camp. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2019 and was their backup center in 2020.

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round in 2013 and played five seasons in Arizona.

He is now in his third season with the Chiefs and was named a Pro Bowler for this third straight season.

Chiefs DL Alex Okafor

Okafor has played three seasons for the Chiefs. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round in 2013. He played four seasons for the Cardinals.

He played every game for the Chiefs this season and had 1.5 sacks.

Chiefs WR Chad Williams

Williams will not play because he is on injured reserve, but he was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round in 2017.

