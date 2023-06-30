5 Cardinals named best to wear their uniform number in NFL history

The NFL offseason brings innumerable lists and rankings. It is just what happens when there are no NFL happenings.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar put together a list of the player in NFL history that was the best for each uniform number.

Several players who played for the Arizona or St. Louis Cardinals made the cut. Check them out below.

No. 11: Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald is perhaps the greatest Cardinals player in franchise history. He is one of the best receivers of all-time and will be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.

No. 22: Emmitt Smith

The NFL’s all-time leader in rushing yards will forever be known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys but he finished his career with the Cardinals.

No. 35: Aeneas Williams

Williams is a Hall of Famer. If it weren’t for Deion Sanders and perhaps playing many years for some awful Cardinals team, he might have been considered the best cornerback in the league when he played.

No. 66: Alan Faneca

Faneca’s 13-year NFL career as a stellar guard finished with the Cardinals in 2010. He made a name for himself with the Steelers.

No. 72: Dan Diedorf

Another Hall of Famer, he was part of perhaps the greatest offensive line unit ever. He played his entire 13-year career for the St. Louis Cardinals, mostly as a right tackle.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire