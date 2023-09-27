5 Cardinal the Ducks need to watch out for on Saturday

This game would probably take a different tone if Stanford hadn’t lost to Sacramento State. The Cardinal are 1-3 with their only win coming at Hawaii, but they should be 2-2. That loss to the Hornets sticks out like a sore thumb, however.

Stanford has gone through two quarterbacks, which is never a good sign. When you play two quarterbacks, it means you don’t have any quarterbacks and the lack of offensive production shows it.

The defense is playing better and had its best game just this past week against Arizona, but the Cardinal still went down 21-20 at home.

Even with the “rebuild,” Stanford has some players Oregon can’t ignore and could hurt the Ducks if they have a letdown. But after the Colorado game, it’s doubtful Dan Lanning will allow that to occur.

Here are five Cardinal that might have an impact on Saturday’s contest down on The Farm.

QB Ashton Daniels

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Ashton Daniels received most of the snaps against Arizona and outplayed fellow quarterback Justin Lamson. He was 14-of-26 for 198 yards, but Daniels was sacked four times. He is completing nearly 60 percent of his passes and three touchdowns for the season. However, Daniels doesn’t throw the ball down the field too often, averaging almost 12 yards per completion and just 133.5 yards per game.

LB David Bailey

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

After a nice freshman season where David Bailey received some preseason awards, it seems as if he’s coming into his own in 2023. The linebacker leads the Cardinal with four sacks, three of which came against the Rainbow Warriors in the season opener.

TE Benjamin Yurosek

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin Yurosek is one of the best tight ends in the Pac-12. The media selected him as a Second-Teamer and Phil Steele says he’s a First-Teamer. In 2023, Yurosek has 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown. He hasn’t had a breakout-type game yet and the Ducks hope it won’t be on Saturday.

OL Trevor Mayberry

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Mayberry came to Stanford after starting 18 games over two seasons with Penn. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, he would have fit perfectly among those linemen that used to play at Stanford in the Cardinal’s hay day, which would make opponents quake in their cleats.

S Alaka'i Gilman

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Gilman is one of the best safeties in the conference and is on the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List for good reason. He leads the Cardinal with 25 tackles and two pass breakups. Gilman managed eight tackles last week against Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire