5 bye week thoughts for Wisconsin football and the rest of the 2021 season

It’s Week 3 of the college football season and Wisconsin is already on bye.

The break is an interesting one for Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers, as they have a tough two-game stretch coming up against Notre Dame and Michigan yet just came away from a confidence-building rout of Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

With there being no contest this weekend to preview, I’m here today with five big thoughts entering the bye week.

There’s some on Graham Mertz and the Badgers’ red zone woes, some on Jim Leonhard’s defense, some on the Big Ten West and some on the season as a whole.

As you sit and enjoy another jam-packed weekend of college football, first take into account what I lay out below.