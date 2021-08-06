5 businesses recognized as best places to work in Frederick County

Aug. 6—Five businesses of varying sizes were recognized this week as the best places to work in Frederick County.

The companies were chosen from the more than 100 nominations for the countywide "Best Places to Work" campaign — the result of a collaboration between a number of county offices and the city's Department of Economic Development. Winners were awarded for their employee treatment, business culture, adaptations in remote working and effort to navigate work amid the pandemic, according to a news release.

Octavo Designs, located off Citizen's Way in Frederick, won the small employer category, comprising businesses with 10 or fewer employees.

Dental practice Dr. Harvey Levy and Associates on Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick was awarded among businesses with between 11 and 30 employees.

The next category, businesses employing between 31 and 50 individuals, went to Dynamic Automotive auto repair on Byte Court in Frederick.

Construction management and general contracting firm Dustin Construction on Urbana Pike in Ijamsville won among businesses with 51 to 200 employees, and Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research along Progress Drive in Frederick took home victory for companies with more than 200 employees.

"For the last eighteen months, our employers have had to rethink and adapt in many ways," Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said in a prepared statement. "The companies honored this year as a 'best place to work' are shining examples, showcasing that treating employees well can multiply into invested families, engaged customers, and vibrant communities."

County Executive Jan Gardner, in the release, added, "Frederick County is filled with creative employers who go above and beyond to bring out the best in their employees and help them shine."

