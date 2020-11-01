5 burnings questions for Patriots-Bills in Week 8

The New England Patriots are headed to Buffalo to play the Bills (5-2) at Orchard Park Stadium on Sunday. New England (2-4) is entering the game with a “must-win” mentality, which is fair, because another loss might make the Patriots sellers at the trade deadline. At that point, they would be competing with the New York Jets for the No. 1 overall pick, rather than the Bills for the AFC East title. To learn more about this year’s Buffalo squad, we brought in Nick Wojton, our managing editor at Bills Wire.

He’s here to talk about the five burnings questions for the Patriots’ game against Bills in Week 8.