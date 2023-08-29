5 burning questions: How will UCF fare in first Big 12 season

How will UCF fare during its first season in Big 12?

There figures to be an adjustment period as UCF transitions into a Power Five conference for the first time in program history. The biggest challenge the Knights face is depth, which will be tested by a schedule that features six road games that amount to 17,750 total miles and more than 36 hours of flight time. All that travel is bound to cause wear and tear, especially later in the year. Not to mention playing a schedule featuring nine bowl-eligible teams from last season. There will be some close games as UCF faces a conference known for its offensive firepower, but the Knights should be in contention in most contests, mainly as the defense grows into itself. Bowl eligibility remains a likely possibility for the Knights in Year 1.

How different will offense be under new co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw?

Many wondered what to expect when UCF coach Gus Malzahn relinquished play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw. The Knights averaged 32.4 points and 435.8 yards per game in the two seasons under Malzahn’s guidance, with an emphasis on the ground game. All indications are that Hinshaw will run a similar offense with a larger role in the vertical passing game. UCF completed just 9 passes of 50-plus yards over the past two seasons.

What does the quarterback room look like?

It’s a safe bet that John Rhys Plumlee starts after a prolific season in which he led the Knights to the American Athletic Conference championship game. But the grind took its toll on the dual-threat quarterback, who missed time throughout the season. His backup — Mikey Keene — transferred to Fresno State after the season and third-stringer Tommy Castellanos surprisingly left after spring camp. Former USF starter Timmy McClain (1,888 passing yards, 5 TDs) is eligible after sitting out last season and the Knights also added quarterbacks from the transfer market: Xavier Williams (Charlotte) and Gunnar Smith (USF). Williams is another dual-threat that appeared in six games (1 start), while Smith, a Lake Mary High product, didn’t see action. Also, true freshman Dylan Rizk arrived as a midyear addition.

Which newcomers could provide an impact this season?

UCF’s 2023 recruiting class added depth while filling some pressing roster needs. There are a few standouts among the 33 players (15 signees, 18 transfers), starting with John Walker, a 4-star defensive lineman from Osceola High. Walker received offers from traditional blueblood programs Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama but chose to stay closer to home. At 6-4, 300-pounds, he has the physical stature and football knowledge to work his way into the defensive front sooner rather than later. Linebacker Rian Davis, a transfer from Georgia, could slide into the two-deep rotation with starters Jason Johnson and Walter Yates II. Former Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight is expected to take significant snaps along with fellow transfer Marcellus Marshall (Kent State) as UCF restocks its offensive line.

How different will defense be under co-defensive coordinator Addison Williams?

Malzahn promoted Addison Williams to defensive coordinator following the departure of Travis Williams this offseason. It’s not much of a stretch for Williams, who was in charge of the defenses during his time at Tusculum (2016) and Furman (2019). Williams doesn’t plan wholesale changes, sticking with the 4-2-5 scheme utilized by the Knights last season. The defensive front should be the unit’s strength, anchored by returning starters Josh Celiscar, Ricky Barber and Tre’Mon Morris-Brash. Linebacker Jason Johnson led the team in tackles (126) and has the potential to be an all-Big 12 selection, but the rest of the back seven remains uncertain. Corey Thornton and Brandon Adams headline a secondary that could benefit from transfers Jireh Wilson (East Carolina) and DeJordan Mask (Texas State).