5 burning questions as the Sooners prepare to face Tulane in week 1

The start of the 2021 college football season is now just four days away for the Oklahoma Sooners. This is a season that most are expecting to be an incredibly successful year for OU.

As they get ready to announce their presence in earnest with a home matchup against the Tulane Green Wave, the Sooners are looking to win their seventh straight Big 12 title, first College Football Playoff game, and first national championship since 2000.

This is as good a team as Lincoln Riley’s had during his tenure as head coach. And yet, this is a team that still has questions to answer as they head into the 2021 season.

How does the running back situation shake out?

Story continues

The turnover the Oklahoma Sooners have seen at the running back position has been well documented at this point. All that's left to do is figure out who will provide carries in relief of Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks. While there isn't a clear answer, opportunity certainly presents itself for walk-ons Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles. Hudson had a standout career for League City, earning MVP honors in District 24-6A. Interestingly, one of Hudson's official offers out of high school came from the team he'll face this Saturday in Norman, Tulane. Against Missouri State in 2020, Hudson carried the ball six times for eight yards. He had a better showing against Florida in the Cotton Bowl when he ran twice for 12 yards in the Sooners' drubbing of the Gators. Knowles came to the Sooners by way of Southwestern Oklahoma State University. At SWOSU, Knowles ran for just 2.9 yards per carry on 111 attempts as a true freshman. He's yet to take a carry for the Sooners, but that'll change this week. As the only other traditional running backs on the roster, they'll get the first shot to win the job behind Brooks and Gray. These first three games against Tulane, Western Carolina, and Nebraska should provide the coaching staff ample opportunity to see what they have in Hudson and Knowles. Both players, though a bit undersized, were really good in high school. Though neither has had a ton of work for the Sooners, running behind Oklahoma's first-team offensive line could benefit both. As the Sooners work to figure out the rest of their running back depth chart, look for Hudson and Knowles to find their way into games early and often in 2021.

Who is the breakout player for 2021?

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, the Sooners saw several players break onto the scene and become major contributors. Woodi Washington stepped into a full-time role in the Texas game and never looked back. Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas provided the answer along the defensive front in Ronnie Perkins' absence. On the offensive side of the ball, it was Marvin Mims who stole the show, leading the Sooners in receiving as a true freshman. Every team, every year, needs players to step up and take on a bigger role for their side of the ball. For the 2021 Sooners, D.J. Graham and David Ugwoegbu should take on more prominent roles within the Oklahoma Sooners defense. On offense, Jadon Haselwood and Mario Williams look like a couple of players who could have breakout seasons for the Sooners. As good as the team is on both sides of the ball, there are still several areas where they need someone to take on a bigger role than they've had before.

Can the Oklahoma Sooners avoid a regular season slip?

Kansas State and Iowa State have been a thorn in the side of the Sooners for the last several years. Texas will always present a challenge. Oklahoma State is experienced at quarterback. Baylor gave the Sooners offense fits before pulling away for the win. Then there's a potential trap game against TCU. The Sooners have a great chance to win the national championship in 2021, but they'll first have to avoid the Big 12 pitfalls. They haven't gone undefeated in the Big 12 since a 2004 season that ended in a blowout loss to USC. The Sooners will be the favorite in every game of their Big 12 schedule. As the six-time defending Big 12 champion, they're expected to win it again in 2021. Though the Big 12 doesn't get the respect it might deserve nationally, this is a conference that has tripped up the Sooners in each of the last 16 seasons.

Does the defense live up to the hype?

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Through the Sooners' first three conference games in 2020, they allowed Kansas State, Iowa State, and Texas to average 40 points per game. While the Texas point total is a bit inflated because of the quadruple overtime affair, the Sooners still allowed them to score 31 points in regulation, including 14 straight in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Limit the points allowed to just regulation, and the Sooners still allowed 35.33 points per game to those three teams. From the Texas game on, including the Big 12 Championship and the Cotton Bowl, the Sooners' defense allowed just 17 points per game. Yes, they lost Ronnie Perkins, Tre Brown, and Tre Norwood from that defense, but Jalen Redmond and Caleb Kelly are returning to the Sooners in 2021, which should help mitigate the losses from 2020. The Sooners are loaded with talent and depth at every level, led by Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, and Redmond up front. Heading into the season opener, this is the most complete defensive unit of Lincoln Riley's tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Is this the year Lincoln Riley breaks through the CFB Playoff Semifinal?

As the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley helped his squad reach the college football playoff three times in his first four seasons. The Sooners have taken talented offensive teams into the College Football Playoff. Still, the defense couldn't hold up against the quality of offenses they saw in Georgia, Alabama, and LSU. Armed with a defense that appears ready to go toe-to-toe with the best offenses in the country, this version of the Oklahoma Sooners appears ready to break through the semi-finals and contend for a national championship. Though "championship or bust" is a lofty expectation to throw on any team not named Alabama, if the Oklahoma Sooners aren't playing for the national championship this January, the 2021 season will be seen as a disappointment.

1

1

1

1