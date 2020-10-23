5 Burning Questions: How will the Seahawks fare against DeAndre Hopkins? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are well rested after their Week 6 bye and are set to begin NFC West play with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The game originally had an afternoon timeslot but has since been flexed into “Sunday Night Football.”

Here are the five burning questions heading into Week 7.

1. How will the Seahawks handle DeAndre Hopkins?

Hopkins (ankle) hasn’t practiced much this week and is listed as questionable, but I expect him to go. He leads the NFL with 47 catches for 601 yards through six games and is well on his way to a fourth-straight All-Pro season. Seattle will have to try and slow him down without Jamal Adams (groin), who will miss a third-straight game.

The good news is that the Seahawks secondary will have Quinton Dunbar in the lineup across Shaquill Griffin. Those two are well equipped enough to keep Hopkins from taking over Sunday’s game.

2. Will Jordyn Brooks play and be able to make an impact?

Brooks (knee) enters Week 7 free of any injury designation. He’ll return and likely start at WILL linebacker for the Seahawks. Everyone has raved about the rookie’s speed, but he’s yet to have a chance to really exhibit that trait throughout a game. Sunday should provide the perfect opportunity for Brooks. Kyler Murray’s athleticism is a nuisance for opposing defense’s but Brooks could be Seattle’s chess piece that helps neutralize the Cardinals star QB.

3. How will DK Metcalf fare against Patrick Peterson?

Peterson shadowed Metcalf in Week 16 last year and held the Seahawks wideout without a catch on one target. Those two will likely go toe-to-toe once again on Sunday, except this time Metcalf should be expect to hold his own. You needn’t look any further than Metcalf’s 92-yard performance in Week 2 against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Stephon Gilmore is any indication as evidence that he’s capable of thriving despite difficult matchups.

4. Will this game continue the Seahawks trend of offensive shootouts?

Seattle boasts the league’s highest-scoring offense while Arizona ranks 11th in points scored. Pete Carroll shared he expects the Seahawks defense to make marked improvements as the season goes along. Might there be a step forward coming off the bye week? The Cardinals offense is potent, no doubt, but it does sputter at times. Arizona has seven turnovers on the season, including six picks from Murray. Given Murray completed just 9-of-24 pass attempts against the lowly Cowboys, maybe there’s a chance the Seahawks defense can contain the Cardinals better than most expect them to.

5. Will Mike Iupati play?

With Adams out, Iupati (back) is the only lingering question mark on the injury report. Iupati is listed as questionable going into the matchup against his former team. If he can’t go, expect to see Jordan Simmons in the starting lineup.