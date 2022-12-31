5 burning questions for Rams vs. Chargers in Week 17

Week 17 features a matchup between the Rams and Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Their fight for LA hasn’t been all that competitive considering the Rams won the Super Bowl last season, but it’s the Chargers who are enjoying more success this year.

Ahead of Sunday’s game between Los Angeles’ two teams, we talked to Chargers Wire editor Gavino Borquez to preview this matchup with five big questions, including a final score prediction.

What’s the biggest weakness of this Chargers team?

Gavino Borquez: On offense, the weakness is the under center run game. The Chargers have struggled to run the ball unless it’s from shotgun, and even then, the results have been far from inspiring. This has improved slightly in recent weeks as the new-look offensive line with Jamaree Salyer at left tackle has played more together, but it’s still hard for the Chargers to generate much on the ground.

Defensively, the run defense is still an issue, namely at the second level and beyond. The defensive line has actually played reasonably well, given the rash of injuries at the position, but linebackers and safeties are frequently being caught in the wrong spots or missing tackles on ball carriers who are able to get beyond the line of scrimmage. Gap integrity has been inconsistent and rushers are often able to get to the outside and bend angles of the remaining defenders.

The defense has only allowed 34 points in the last 3 games. Is it improving or is that more about the opponents they played?

Borquez: I think the important thing to remember about the Chargers defense is that they’re called by Brandon Staley, and Staley is one heck of a defensive schemer, as Rams fans are well aware. Sure, the Titans and Colts aren’t great offensive teams, but the Dolphins were regarded as a top-tier offense before Staley’s defense put them in an absolute blender. Additionally, this is the way the Chargers have been playing all season. The difference is that they’ve finally cut down on the number of big plays they allow from a guaranteed one or two per game to practically zero. Turnover luck has gone in their favor more often – for example, Asante Samuel Jr. finally had his first pick of the season after dropping a handful throughout the year. Players like Michael Davis and Drue Tranquill have made strides as well, and that paired with Staley’s sterling gameplans have propelled the Chargers to these recent defensive performances.

Who’s an underrated player Rams fans should know?

Borquez: I’m going to go with Joshua Kelley here, primarily because Austin Ekeler dealt with a knee issue in practice this week. While Ekeler was a full participant Friday and should be full go on Sunday, I’d still like to see Kelley get a few more carries to ensure Ekeler is healthy going into the playoff run. The third-year back from UCLA has been an effective runner when he’s given the ball. His 4.1 yards per carry this season are a career-best by almost a full yard. He’s also a stalwart in pass protection, which is a big deal for a Chargers team that’s struggled to protect Justin Herbert in recent weeks.

How have former Rams such as Gerald Everett, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Morgan Fox played for the Chargers?

Borquez: I’ll start with Fox, who’s been among the best players on the team this season. It shocks me every day that he was available as deep into free agency as he was, given his impact on this Chargers. And it’s clear that playing in Staley’s system again has revitalized his pro career. Joseph-Day has immediately stepped into a leadership role while also being the one consistent presence on the defensive interior as everyone else has missed time with injuries. His play has been a big reason why the Chargers have had more success stuffing the run in recent weeks, and his role is being opened up a bit more now that the team has Breiden Fehoko to play more of a true nose tackle role. Everett has been a security blanket for Herbert, who loves to find tight ends when plays break down. He has at least five targets in each of the last three games and has been a relatively serviceable blocking presence compared to the Chargers’ alternatives at the position. He’s taken a bit of a step back now that Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both healthy, but he’s still an important cog in the offensive machine.

Who wins on Sunday?

Borquez: I think the Chargers ultimately pull it out. There’s not been any talk of resting starters this week, despite the injuries that have plagued them all season because there’s still seeding to play for. Joey Bosa will return on Sunday for the first time since Week 3, albeit in a limited fashion. The Chargers are hot, having won four of their last five to improbably clinch a playoff spot with two weeks to go in the regular season. The Rams, meanwhile, have had just about everything go against them this season with injuries to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald. I just don’t see them having the firepower to keep pace with the Chargers on Sunday. Chargers 27, Rams 14.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire