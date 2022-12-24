5 burning questions for Rams vs. Broncos on Christmas Day

Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, the second of the NFL’s three Christmas Day games. It’s a matchup between two 4-10 teams, with the Rams coming in particularly hindered by injuries.

To preview Sunday’s game, we asked Broncos Wire editor Jon Heath five big questions, including his prediction for the outcome of Rams-Broncos.

Has Russell Wilson been that bad or is it more about the team around him?

Broncos Wire: He was that bad earlier in the season, but Wilson has gotten better in recent weeks. There are also plenty of other issues adding to his struggles, though. Denver’s offensive line has been banged up all year and even the regular starters have been inconsistent in their performances when healthy. Javonte Williams, their top running back, is on injured reserve. Tim Patrick, who has the best hands on the team, is on injured reserve. And countless others have missed multiple games with various injuries. Nathaniel Hackett also didn’t do a good job putting Wilson in the best positions to succeed. A late-season switch to Klint Kubiak as play-caller has helped give the offense a bit of a spark in recent weeks. Wilson will probably never return to the highest level he played at in Seattle, but with the right coach and system, he can still be a good QB in Denver.

The Broncos' defense has performed well this season, but is there a weakness to the unit?

Broncos Wire: The run defense has been inconsistent, so that’s something to keep an eye on. The team’s outside linebackers have struggled to set the edge at times, but the return of Randy Gregory from IR could help in that area. In the passing game, inside linebackers Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton have both racked up tackles this year, but they could both be mismatches in coverage against a tight end like Tyler Higbee. L.A. could find some success running to the outside and passing in the middle of the field.

Who's a lesser-known Broncos player fans should know for this one?

Broncos Wire: Dre’Mont Jones is very well-known in Denver but he probably doesn’t move the needle much for a national TV audience. He has quietly totaled 10 QB hits, nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 6.5 sacks this season — which are solid numbers for an interior defensive lineman not named Aaron Donald. Keep an eye on No. 93 on the Broncos’ defensive line.

Have the Broncos found something on offense the last two weeks or was that more about the defenses they faced?

Broncos Wire: The defenses probably helped for sure, but Kubiak has also done a better job setting his QB up for success than Hackett did. Two weeks ago, Wilson was moving around, which is when he’s at his best. Last week, with Wilson (concussion) sidelined, Brett Rypien was a good game manager who didn’t have to do much thanks to a productive ground game. Hackett had Wilson staying in the pocket earlier this year. In more recent games, the QB has used more play-action, bootlegs and even designed runs to get him out in space, which opens up his field of view and makes him a dual-threat QB, something I’m sure Rams fans remember from his time in Seattle. The offense is at its best when the Broncos give Wilson freedom to roam.

Who wins on Sunday?

Broncos Wire: L.A.’s offense struggled against the Packers on Sunday and while the cold conditions were probably a factor in that, the Rams will face another tough test against Denver’s defense this week. If the Broncos are able to build a lead, they have a rushing attack on offense and a pass rush and secondary on defense that’s built to close out games. L.A. could struggle to catch up if Denver builds any kind of lead early. Broncos 22, Rams 15.

