5 burning questions for Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 9

Aside from the Packers, there may not be two teams who have been bigger disappointments than the Rams and Buccaneers this season. It’s unusual to see both of them with losing records, but the Rams have a chance to get back on track and pull even at 4-4 on the year.

We’re previewing Sunday’s matchup with Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling to find out if Tom Brady is on the decline, what’s gone wrong with the Bucs and who will win on Sunday.

What’s been the biggest issue for the Buccaneers this season, outside of being unable to run the ball?

Luke Easterling: If I had to pick just one (a tough task), it would be the fact that they just can’t stop the run right now. The first few years under Todd Bowles, this defense was one of the best run defenses in the league. Now, they’ve given up more than 150 yards on the ground in each of their last four games, including 204 in the second half alone last week against the Ravens. Vita Vea hasn’t been as effective this year against the run, Akiem Hicks has been out of the lineup (he’s questionable for Sunday), and Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul aren’t around this year. Lavonte David and Devin White haven’t been as effective because the defensive front isn’t playing as well as they have in recent years. The offense isn’t moving the ball, which is keeping the defense on the field longer, and making them more tired in the fourth quarter.

Has Tom Brady regressed or is it more about everything around him?

Easterling: There have definitely been moments where he’s looked every bit of 45 years old, but in terms of Tampa Bay’s biggest problems so far this season, he’s way down the list. He’s missed some throws, and there’s obviously not much mobility there at this point, but the Bucs’ offensive struggles are way more about injuries, inexperience, and lackluster scheme/play-calling than they are about anything Brady’s doing wrong.

Are the Bucs still mostly the same team under Todd Bowles as they were under Bruce Arians or has there been a noticeable change?

Easterling: I think the biggest difference right now is that it doesn’t feel like the team has a clearly defined identity under Bowles. Under Arians, it was “no risk-it, no biscuit” on offense, and Bowles was free to handle the defense. Now that Bowles is in the big chair, he’s still calling the plays on defense, but that unit has struggled with communication, missed assignments and consistency, while the offense has looked boring and predictable. I’m not saying that’s all on the coaching change, obviously, but it’s impossible to ignore those differences between this year and the previous two seasons.

The Rams offense has been terrible. If there’s one weakness of Tampa Bay’s defense, what is it?

Easterling: As bad as the run defense has been over the last month, it’s still the secondary that concerns me most this week. Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out again this week, while two of their top three cornerbacks (Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting) missed last week, and are questionable for Sunday. Jamel Dean has been solid this year, but if the Bucs have trot out Dee Delaney and fifth-round rookie Zyon McCollum in the starting lineup again this week, it’s probably not gonna go well for a defense that’s also missing its top pass rusher in Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett for the rest of the season.

Who wins on Sunday and why?

Easterling: Both of these teams have disappointed through the first half of the season, and are hoping to get back on track with a win here. While they’ve both had their share of struggles on both sides of the ball, the Rams’ coaches seem to have a better handle on how to scheme their players into success when talent alone isn’t enough. Tampa Bay’s play-calling has been bland and predictable on offense, and the defense has been plagued by miscommunication and missed assignments all year. Don’t be surprised if that continues Sunday, and the Bucs drop their fourth straight. Rams 31, Bucs 20

