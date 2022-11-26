5 burning questions for Rams vs. Chiefs in Week 12

The Rams and Chiefs are trending in opposite directions heading into Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs look like one of the best teams in the NFL, led by MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, while the Rams are in danger of falling to 3-8.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are both out for the Rams, so they’ll once again be shorthanded against a quality opponent and thus are 15.5-point underdogs.

We previewed this lopsided matchup with Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman, who sees Kansas City winning by double-digits.

Would you say the Chiefs are a more well-rounded offense without Tyreek Hill?

Charles Goldman: Yes, but maybe not in the way that you’d think. The running game in Kansas City hasn’t been great this season, which isn’t too uncommon under Andy Reid. The passing game has just continued to get more and more versatile for Kansas City. It’s not just that they have depth at receiver, but also the tight end position. They can run the ball or throw the ball out of 13 personnel, which gives them some really nice matchups in the passing game.

Is there a weakness of the Chiefs' defense the Rams can exploit?

Goldman: If I say no, does that make me a homer? The Chiefs are now fourth in the league in sacks. Their secondary is performing much better as of late despite some injuries and changes there. They’re stopping the run better than they have since Steve Spagnuolo has been in Kansas City. Maybe using running backs in the passing game, but a week ago Austin Ekeler was held to just two catches for 17 yards.

Who's an underrated player for Rams fans to know?

Goldman: DT Khalen Saunders. The Rams are going to be paying a lot of attention to Chris Jones, as most teams do. But if you leave Saunders on an island opposite, he can make you pay in the run game and the passing game. He has a career-high of tackles, stops, pressures and sacks so far this season.

What do you think were the biggest issues in the Chiefs' two losses?

Goldman: Too many mistakes. Against the Colts, the special teams issues that have popped up all season really cost them. There was a muffed punt, some mistakes from a backup kicker, penalties and all of a sudden, you’re down in the mud with a bad Indianapolis team. Against the Bills, the Chiefs had a few chances to even the score in that game and things just didn’t come up their way. If you can force errors when K.C. is on offense and get that group off-schedule, you probably have a chance.

How badly do you expect the Chiefs to beat the Rams this weekend?

Goldman: I think that the Rams’ defense can still cause enough problems to keep this game within two scores, it’s just really all about how the LA offense is able to execute if Matthew Stafford doesn’t play. I’d be surprised if the Chiefs cover the spread just because they’ve not done so much this season. I could see something like a 31-21 win for Kansas City, with a lot of the points for the Rams coming late in the game.

