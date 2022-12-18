5 burning questions for Rams vs. Packers in Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams are back at Lambeau Field again this week for the third straight year, losing their previous two road meetings with the Green Bay Packers. They’re trying to make it two victories in a row after stunning the Las Vegas Raiders in the final seconds last week, but the Packers are desperate for a win.

To preview this NFC battle, we caught up with Packers Wire editor Zach Kruse to get answers to five big questions, including a prediction for how this game will go.

How much blame does Aaron Rodgers deserve for the Packers’ offensive struggles?

Rodgers certainly isn’t without blame. He’s been a little more erratic, a little more turnover-prone and a little more inconsistent week to week, and the Packers needed him to consistently play at an MVP level while directing a young, evolving offense. It just hasn’t happened. Is Rodgers the primary problem? Absolutely not. But he’s played his part, especially in a few of the more crushing losses. Of course, he played with a broken thumb for eight weeks and had a painful rib injury recently, and his receivers and offensive linemen have been in and out of the lineup all season. It all plays a part during a difficult year and there’s never just one person to blame, as the Rams have found out during the 2022 season.

Would you say Christian Watson has become the biggest threat on this team?

Yes. His eight touchdowns over the last four games make that crystal clear. Aaron Jones is still the team’s most consistent playmaker, but Watson’s speed has changed everything for the Packers offense. He’s the deep threat they needed, and he’s consistently making big plays in big moments of games. Rodgers’ trust in him is steadily growing, too. It’s a shame Watson was hurt throughout training camp and most of the first half of the season because this Packers season probably looks a little different had he been healthy and available since the start of camp. Over the last month, Watson looked special.

Story continues

What’s a weakness the Rams can exploit against the Packers?

Run defense, no doubt. The Packers have given up 150 or more rushing yards in eight games this season, and opponents are averaging 5.0 yards per carry. This defense isn’t physical at the line of scrimmage or setting edges and struggles to tackle at the second level. Not a good combo for stopping the run. It doesn’t take a special passing performance to beat this defense; the Packers have lost four games this season when giving up fewer than 200 passing yards.

How would you evaluate Jaire Alexander’s season? Is he still a lockdown corner?

Really good question. He’s made more big plays this year, but he’s also allowed more big plays. He’s still a special talent, but I’m not sure we can call him a “lockdown” corner in 2022. Teams haven’t been afraid to challenge him, even in big spots. The Packers’ win in Chicago was a good microcosm of his season: he gave up two explosive plays, but his interception helped seal the deal late in the game.

Who wins on Monday night?

I think the Packers win, and maybe comfortably, although that’s a risky thing to say about an inconsistent team that hasn’t won back-to-back games since September. But if it’s not going to click now, will it ever? The Packers are healthy, improving on offense and playing at home in the cold, and they know a 4-0 finish will give them a chance to make it in. The Rams are dealing with injuries everywhere and their season is over. The recent history of Packers-Rams also favors Green Bay. Oh, and Baker Mayfield tossed four picks in a December appearance at Lambeau Field last year.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire