5 Burning questions for Patriots ahead of must-win game vs Cardinals

The New England Patriots are heading out to the desert with their backs against the wall for a tough road meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.

As of right now, the Patriots still have a fighting pulse in the AFC playoff race, but they can’t afford to drop their third straight loss to a struggling team with a losing record. That isn’t to suggest the Cardinals aren’t a dangerous opponent, particularly with their explosive offensive capabilities.

The Patriots will have to dig deep and find a way to get the job done. This road trip will be longer than usual with the team expecting to stay out west for their Week 15 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders next on the schedule.

Here are five burning questions ahead of what should be considered a must-win game for the Patriots.

Can the Patriots defense keep Kyler Murray from wrecking the game?

The shiny, green rock of kryptonite for this Patriots defense has been mobile quarterbacks this season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t necessarily run wild against the unit, but he did go 9-of-15 on third downs and eat a hole in the clock. The Patriots aren’t very good offensively, which means limited possessions are a game-killer. This can’t be one of those games where Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is constantly scrambling free and making plays with his legs to extend drives.

Players on the defense are going to have to step up and make some big plays. Matthew Judon, who currently leads the AFC in Pro Bowl voting, hasn’t had a sack in the last two weeks. He needs to show up for this game, and Josh Uche must continue to be a force along the defensive front.

More dink and dunks, or will the offense open things up for Mac Jones?

Watching the Patriots on offense against the Bills was about as exciting as watching paint dry. They relied too heavily on the short passing game and broken screens to attack a Bills defense that had been ravaged with injuries.

That effort only led to quick three-and-outs and 242 total yards of offense. Most defenses would have been gassed by the end of the game, but the Patriots defense still somehow managed to hold Allen and company to only seven points in the second half.

Story continues

The offense needs to do its part against the Cardinals, and it all starts with the play-calling under Matt Patricia. New England’s coaching staff must be willing to give Mac Jones a chance to take more shots downfield. They need to stop playing not to lose and start playing to win.

How will the secondary limit the Cardinals' receiving weapons?

It has been a murderer’s row of high-end receivers playing opposite of the Patriots defense in the final stretch of the season. Jonathan Jones has been on the receiving end of most of the punishment considering he’s been matched up with Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs in back-to-back weeks.

And this week, it’ll be DeAndre Hopkins standing opposite of him.

The Patriots must do a better job of providing the necessary safety help over the top. Jones is feisty on the outside, but he’s clearly better utilized as a slot corner on the field. He’s too undersized to be expected to line up and limit the elite receivers in the league.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, the Cardinals have two high-end receivers with Hopkins and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Their ability to hold the wideouts in check, while also spying out Murray’s potential to run, will be a cat-and-mouse game on the highest of levels for the Patriots.

Will the musical chairs on the offensive front continue?

Things are messy along the offensive front for the Patriots.

Trent Brown is still fighting an illness, and Isaiah Wynn has been hobbled with a foot injury. Yodny Cajuste just returned to practice on Thursday, while David Andrews continues to work through a thigh injury. Marcus Cannon is eligible to return from injured reserve, but he has yet to do so.

Perhaps the only positions where the team is absolutely settled at is offensive guard with Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu. Those two tackle positions are especially concerning for the Patriots, even against the Cardinals’ hapless defense.

If Mac Jones doesn’t have time to throw the ball, it’s going to be another long night for the Patriots.

Can we please see more Marcus Jones on offense—pretty please?

Marcus Jones just might be the Patriots’ most explosive playmaker, and technically, he isn’t even an offensive player.

Marcus Jones is a defensive back. His first offensive snap of the season was a 48-yard receiving touchdown 😱 (via @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/o12l9NlZGV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 2, 2022

The Patriots need all of the offensive help they can get, and Jones’ game-breaking speed could be of real value at a time when receivers are struggling to create separation and make plays.

Arizona’s secondary has been particularly bad this season, which could open up other opportunities for the rookie third-round draft pick to exploit the defense. Keep in mind, Jones scored the only touchdown for the Patriots in the loss to the Bills.

So Matt Patricia needs to draw up more plays to keep him involved offensively.

[listicle id=132389]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire