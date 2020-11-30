5 burning questions ahead of Seahawks vs. Eagles in Week 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks are set to play the Eagles on “Monday Night Football” after a number of results going their way during Sunday’s slate. The 49ers beat the Rams and the Patriots beat the Cardinals, meaning if that Seattle wins in Philadelphia, the Seahawks will own sole possession of first place in the NFC West while being one game up on Los Angeles and two games ahead of Arizona.

Here are this week’s five burning questions that will determine whether or not the Seahawks are able to get the job done.

1. Can the defense play well for a second-straight game?

This is the million-dollar question. After playing egregiously poorly for most of the first nine games, the Seahawks defense played stellar against Arizona in Week 11. Logic says that if Seattle can limit the Cardinals to 21 points, it should be able to do the same against Philadelphia’s 24th-ranked scoring offense. Carlos Dunlap has been a godsend for the Seahawks, and Shaquill Griffin’s return from a hamstring injury should be enough for Seattle to provide a quality encore performance.

2. How will Chris Carson fare in his return?

We saw the impact Carlos Hyde had upon his return to the lineup against the Cardinals, racking up 95 total yards and a touchdown. Carson, after missing four games with a foot injury, doesn’t carry an injury designation heading into Monday night’s contest. That means he’ll reassume his role as the leader in Seattle’s backfield. Expect to see 15-18 touches from Carson with Hyde mixed in.

3. Can Will Dissly emerge as a touchdown machine once again?

Dissly will start at tight end once again with Greg Olsen (foot) on Injured Reserve. Prior to a pair of gruesome injuries, Dissly had a combined six touchdowns in 10 games in 2018 and 2019. Dissly has just 14 receptions on 17 targets for 163 yards and one score this season. But now he’ll lead the rotation at tight end and should see an uptick in usage. Seahawks fans would love to see Uncle Will find the end zone in Philadelphia.

Story continues

4. Who will start opposite Shaquill Griffin?

Griffin, like Carson, will be back in the lineup after missing four games. He’ll start at his usual spot at left corner. But will it be D.J. Reed or Tre Flowers on the right? Both players have played well of late, and it could end up being a rotation between the two. Pete Carroll seems to be enamored with Reed, which means it would be a surprise if the versatile defensive back spend the evening on Seattle’s bench.

5. How much will the Seahawks see of Jalen Hurts?

There have been rumblings of Doug Pederson turning to the rookie second-round pick more frequently given the struggles of Carson Wentz this season. Does that mean Hurts will end up starting and play the whole game? That’s unlikely, but it seems likely that Hurts gets more than his usual handful of snaps. His career high is seven offensive snaps. He should break that against the Seahawks.