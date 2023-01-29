5 burning questions ahead of Eagles vs. 49ers in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to Lincoln Financial Field as the No. 2 overall seed and with the reputation of having the NFL’s top defense.

Even with elite pass rushers and an All-Pro linebacker, this 49ers’ defense has holes and it can be found in the back four, and when teams are able to physically match up with DeMeco Ryan’s defense up front.

Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium.

With kick-off just a few hours away, here are five burning questions that need to be answered.

Can Philadelphia jump out to a fast start?

Philadelphia is almost impossible to beat when they get off to a fast start in the first and second quarters of games this season.

In the win over the Giants, the Eagles scored touchdowns on their first two drives and led 28-0 at halftime.

In the divisional round win over the Cowboys, the 49ers didn’t get points on the board until late

in the first quarter after their third offensive series.

Can Philadelphia continue its offensive efficiency against a talented San Francisco defense?

Can Jordan Mailata handle Nick Bosa one on one?

Lane Johnson will obviously handle his matchup at right tackle without any help and a key to Philadelphia being so dominant up front is Jordan Mailata’s ability to handle Nick Bosa at left tackle without any help as well.

Bosa will likely be named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year after recording 18.5 quarterback sacks, the most in the league, 19 tackles for loss, 48 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

During the last meeting in Week 2 of the 2021 season, Mailata did not allow a single quarterback pressure across 33 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bosa did record two sacks in the 17-11 49ers win.

Can Mailata deal with the DPOY one-on-one?

Can Josh Sweat have success vs. Trent Williams?

Williams is an All-Pro and the NFL’s highest-graded left tackle according to Pro Football Focus, but the Eagles have the pass rushers to make the 49ers star work on the edge.

Sweat averaged a career-best pass rush get-off of 0.75 seconds this season (incl. playoffs), ranking in the top 10 for the 4th straight season.

Can Philadelphia’s most athletic pass rusher get wins over the NFL’s top left tackle?

Can the Eagles establish an efficient run game?

San Francisco allows just 77.7 yards per game on the ground, but Philadelphia has the horses up front and the athletes at running back to make things difficult.

Philadelphia will look to set up the pass by establishing the run, as the Birds averaged 147.6 yards per game and just logged 268 on the ground against the Giants last week.

Can the Eagles establish an efficient run game?

Can the Eagles rattle Brock Purdy?

A lot has been made about whether Purdy was undervalued in the scouting process after falling to the last pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Purdy is 7-0 since being inserted into the starting lineup, but the former Iowa State star has yet to face this type of pass rush and pressure off the edge.

Philadelphia is among the league leaders in pressures and Jonathan Gannon’s versatile defense front will get to the 49ers’ quarterback.

Can Eagles fans, coupled with hostile pressure off the edge finally rattle Brock Purdy?

