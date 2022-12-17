5 burning questions ahead of Eagles-Bears in Week 15

The Eagles remain the top team in the NFC East after a 48-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts returned to the scene of his worst game and led Philadelphia with 217 yards passing and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

The Eagles will now turn their attention to the rebuilding Chicago Bears, who have a young star of their own at quarterback.

Justin Fields is hoping for the same jump in the potential that has Hurts among the NFL’s MVP candidates.

1. How will Philadelphia attack Chicago's defense



Packers04 17

It is hard to consistently win games in the NFL and even with Philadelphia being huge favorites against Chicago, they’ll need to be efficient on both sides of the football.

How Shane Steichen and Nick Sirianni choose to attack the Bears’ underachieving defense will be something to watch.

Chicago’s defense ranks 32nd in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), 31st against the pass, and 29th against the run.

The Bears are 29th in scoring defense, 11th in passing defense, and 27th in rushing defense. Look for the Eagles to firmly establish the running game, before going over the top via RPOs and play action.

2. How will the Eagles pressure Justin Fields?

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In 12 starts this season, Fields has been sacked 40 times and he’s quickly approaching the pace set by David Carr in 2003 and 2005.

Fields’ 905 rushing yards are 15th in the NFL and it’ll be a major test for the Philadelphia defense that could employ a spy.

The Eagles lead the NFL In sack rate and will look to corral Fields while limiting his rushing opportunities.

3. How much does Matt Eberflus know?

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Colts before accepting the Chicago job and he spent years with Nick Sirianni (OC) and Jonathan Gannon (DB) on Frank Reich’s staff.

Gannon has referred to Eberflus as a mentor and he’ll the lowdown on what Philadelphia likes to do on both sides of the football.

Story continues

Thankfully for the Eagles, Eberflus doesn’t have the personnel to take advantage of knowledge.

4. How does Philadelphia reconnect with Dallas Goedert?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert missed a month with his shoulder injury and in his absence, Philadelphia has adjusted its offense on a weekly basis.

The Eagles have had weeks where they run teams out of the building, while other weeks they have had success with a shock-and-awe aerial assault. Goedert has 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season, and Shane Steichen will be tasked with incorporating his tight end into the offense.

Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins will likely suffer the most with Goedert’s return.

5. Can Monday finally get here?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Bears have young talent on the roster and Justin Fields is a player to watch, but the reality is everyone is pointing towards Christmas Eve and that preparation starts on Monday.

The Eagles will look to earn their 13th victory of the season while avoiding any serious injuries heading into next Saturday afternoon.

[listicle id=677961]

[listicle id=678543]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire