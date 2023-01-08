5 burning questions ahead of Eagles vs. Giants in Week 18

The Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are set to wrap up the regular season as both teams look toward the NFL postseason.

Brian Daboll’s Giants are locked in the sixth seed regardless of Sunday’s outcome, and New York will rest key starters.

Philadelphia needs a win to lock up the NFC East and the lone No. 1 seed in the NFC, giving a battered team home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

With a little under eight hours until kickoff, here are five burning questions for Week 18.

How will Eagles defense attack Davis Webb?

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With the Giants locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, Brian Daboll won’t take any chances with starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is expected to be inactive for the contest.

He’s not taking chances with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor either, as the Giants plan to keep him in the No. 2 role once again in Week 18, setting up Davis Webb to make the second appearance of his NFL career.

Webb, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, is expected to serve as the Giants’ starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Eagles, and he’ll enter the contest having completed 60 of 81 pass attempts for 457 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in three preseason appearances.

Philadelphia has a habit of making opposing quarterbacks comfortable in the pocket and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has to pressure the young signal-caller, right?

Will Eagles rest any of their starters?

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

You never want to treat a clinching scenario like a preseason game and with the Giants set to rest key starters, you have to wonder if Philadelphia will do the same.

What will be the Eagles offensive approach in Week 18?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is back and after rehabbing a sprained shoulder, how will the Eagles utilize their Pro Bowl quarterback? A solid dose of Miles Sanders, coupled with Hurts spreading the football around should keep the third-year signal-caller free of any unnecessary hits.

How will Eagles utilize C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is returning to the Eagles lineup after missing five games and it’ll be interesting to see how Jonathan Gannon uses his star safety.

A slot cornerback with the Saints, Gardner-Johnson could play multiple roles with Avonte Maddox out.

Can Eagles break NFL's all-time sack record?

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have the most sacks by a team in a season, with 72 sacks in 1984. Philadelphia currently leads the NFL with 68 sacks this season on defense, and they’re just five sacks away from breaking the record.

The Eagles will be facing Davis Webb at quarterback and a Giants offense that could sit several key players.

