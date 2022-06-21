5 burning questions ahead of the 2022 Bills season

The expectations are bubbling over the Buffalo Bills. For the first time in over a quarter of a century, the Bills are the preseason odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Things will start to heat up as the Bills look forward to training camp. With that, here are five burning questions for the team ahead of their 2022 campaign:

How will Ken Dorsey do in his first season as an offensive coordinator?

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Bills start the post-Brian Daboll era with Dorsey at the helm. Dorsey, who was the Bills quarterbacks coach for the past three years, gets his first crack as a play-caller for Buffalo this year.

Dorsey’s predecessor, Daboll, helped restore the Buffalo offense to a glory that the team had not seen since the early-1990s Super Bowl-era teams. Under Daboll, the Bills put together their most explosive offensive season in team history. There were some growing pains early in Daboll’s tenure, but he and quarterback Josh Allen proved to be a formidable tactical duo. Daboll turned his success into a head coaching gig for the New York Giants.

Now, it’s up to Dorsey to take the wheel.

Buffalo’s offense returns several dynamic pieces, and general manager Brandon Beane has worked to solidify pieces surrounding the Bills’ skills players. With the Super Bowl in sight, it’s up to Dorsey to keep this offense on track. He has worked parts of this offensive unit for the past three years. However, the lack of play-calling experience does lend itself to some worries ahead of the season.

Will Jordan Poyer be in uniform in Week 1?

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Poyer has been one of the most productive safeties since arriving in western New York. He received love from the national media last year, earning first-team All-Pro honors. Compared to other safeties, Poyer has been a bargain for the Bills. Pro Football Focus highlights that it’s understandable for Poyer to explore contract options.

While Poyer did not attend OTAs, he did participate in the Bills minicamp last week. Obviously, football is a business, and Poyer has every right to search for a new contract based on his play. However, with a new agent and the whisper of a holdout, the situation could be worrisome if something does head south in discussions.

How will the Bills handle the pressure of being the Super Bowl favorite?

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Buffalo has always seemed to side on the underdog side of the world in many aspects. Now, the Bills have shed the underdog label, becoming a favorite of many to win the AFC and/or Super Bowl this year. With Sean McDermott and the team’s leaders, it’s easy to believe that the Bills will handle the expectations.

However, the AFC is loaded this year. Buffalo’s is facing the best of the best this year, once again dealing with a first-place schedule. The AFC East is improved as well. Teams will be gunning for the Bills, who, even with their success over the past three years, still have not reached the level of success as the Chiefs and Bengals.

Who will lead the way at running back?

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills spent quite a bit of draft capital on running backs over the past few seasons. While Devin Singletary has led the way out of the backfield, the Bills also have complementary pieces Zack Moss and James Cook to fill in for virtually any situation necessary on the field.

Singletary is the most complete back of the three, but the Bills have not consistently entrusted him as a No. 1 back during his time in Buffalo. He recorded over 20 touches in only three games last year.

Moss was viewed as the power back for the Bills but saw minimal action in the postseason last year. Cook gives Buffalo a dynamic receiving option out of the backfield. As a rookie, though, Cook will have to earn McDermott’s confidence before seeing substantial time on the field.

Who's getting the sacks?

(AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Bills went all-in this offseason, bringing in veteran sackmaster Von Miller. Miller has recorded 115.5 sacks in 10 NFL seasons. Buffalo hopes he will be the piece that moves an already stout defense into the land of the elite. Miller should get his share of the sacks for Buffalo’s defense, but the Bills will need someone to step up opposite Miller.

The Bills moved on from Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison this offseason. Now, Buffalo will look to youngsters Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and AJ Epenesa to step up. In addition, the Bills brought back veteran Shaq Lawson to challenge for snaps as well.

