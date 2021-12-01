5 Bulldogs to watch in the SEC Championship

It’s that time of year again, the two best teams in the SEC head over to Atlanta to battle it out for the SEC Championship.

This year, like several years in the past, is a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart.

Smart will lead the top-ranked Bulldogs into the contest, securely in the playoffs. Smark will also look to knock off his former boss for the first time ever. Saban brings the Tide into the matchup most likely needing a win to ensure a spot in the playoff.

Either way a lot is on the line and coach Saban and coach Smart won’t take one single snap in the contest. They will prepare their teams and it will be up to the guys between the lines to make the plays.

Today we will look at five Georgia Bulldogs that you should be keeping your eye on.

Lewis Cine, DB, 6'1", 200

Cine is probably the most active defensive back for the Bulldogs. He is third on the team in total tackles with 54. He also has one interception and is tied for the team lead in passes defended with 8.

James Cook, RB, 5'11", 190

Cook is an explosive back in more ways than one. On the season, Cook has 581 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has 17 catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers, TE, 6'4", 230

Even as a true freshman Bowers is one of the most talented tight ends in the country. He leads the Bulldogs in receptions with 37, yards with 652, and also receiving touchdowns with 10.

Jordan Davis, DL, 6'6", 340

This will come as a shock to most fans, but Davis isn’t the best player for the Bulldogs and that is why he ends up here at number two. Davis’ size, strength, and athleticism make him a mismatch nightmare up-front. Davis has just two sacks on the season for Georgia, but he does a great job of taking up blocks and suffocating the run the game.

Nakobe Dean, LB, 6'0", 225

Dean is in my mind the best inside linebacker in college football. His elite sideline to sideline playmaking ability creates a lot of issues for opposing offenses. He is truly a modern-day three-down linebacker who can make plays at all three levels of the defense. Dean has 56 total tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and three passes defended on the season.

