5 Buffaloes Oregon needs to watch out for in Saturday’s game

Let’s face it. If Colorado wins this game on Saturday, it would be one of the biggest upsets in Pac-12 history and Oregon would start to question everything in the universe.

The Ducks are 31.5-point favorites on the road and this game should be pretty much over by halftime. But upsets do occur and the Buffaloes have to enter this game thinking they can shock the world and get their second win of the season.

Oregon needs to watch out for these five Buffaloes players and keep them in check to make sure the world does not get shocked. Style points will be important for Oregon as well as actual points on the scoreboard. The Ducks enter this game ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff and they need to rout the lowly Buffaloes to maintain their ranking.

Here are the five Colorado Buffaloes the Ducks need to pay close attention to in order to win on Saturday.

QB JT Shrout

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterback position in Boulder has been a game of musical chairs with JT Shrout and Owen McCown sharing playing time. Neither one has been overly impressive, but McCown has the excuse of being a true freshman.

Shrout has completed just 43 percent of his passes and averages 121.5 yards a game in the six games he has appeared in. According to Jack Carlough, the editor at Buffaloes Wire, Colorado should stay with Shrout despite McCown being the better quarterback.

“Owen McCown is a very promising true freshman who simply needs some time to develop physically. He can make things happen with his legs but his arm is another part of his game that needs time to develop,” Carlough said. “His football IQ is great for a true freshman and I believe he could be a great leader come next year. At this point in the season, though, it makes more sense to keep rolling with Shrout and let McCown take a redshirt.”

CB/PR Nikko Reed

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback and punt returner Nikko Reed has the capability of an explosion play at any time. He doesn’t have any interceptions as a corner, but he’s fourth on the team with 30 tackles. Reed also averages nearly 28 yards per kick return and a long of 45 yards.

Story continues

WR/PR Jordyn Tyson

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

The Colorado passing attack isn’t the best around, but when they are able to move the ball through the air, receiver Jordyn Tyson is a likely target. He has 19 catches and averages nearly 20 yards per reception to go with his three touchdowns.

Tyson is also one of the best punt returners in the conference. He is coming off of an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown against Arizona State. That came after a 58-yard touchdown catch. Look for ex-Buffalo and current Duck Christian Gonzalez be matched up against this former teammate.

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

At 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Josh Chandler-Semedo won’t be the biggest linebacker Oregon will ever face, but the transfer from West Virginia is definitely making the most out of his one season in Boulder.

He leads the Buffaloes with 68 tackles and 2.5 sacks. The team as a whole just has six sacks in their eight games. At West Virginia, Chandler-Semedo was a two-time All-Big 12 performer where he finished his career at WVU with 260 tackles, 145 solo, with 15 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

K Cole Becker

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not often we include kickers in these lists, but on a team that’s 1-7, it’s slim pickings.

But kicker Cole Becker has been nearly perfect this season converting 13-of-14 extra points and 9-of-10 field goals with a long of 49. The only field goal he did miss was beyond 50 yards.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire