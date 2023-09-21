5 Buffaloes the Ducks need to look out for on Saturday

It would have been fun to put both receiver Travis Hunter and defensive back Travis Hunter on this list, but unfortunately for Colorado, the two-way star will be out for this game in Eugene.

But there are plenty of other Buffaloes on the field that Oregon will need to look out for in a contest featuring two Top 20 teams.

Colorado has a pair of Sanders not named Deion that will be patrolling the field on both sides of the ball and a pair of receivers straight out of South Florida that look to create havoc on the Duck secondary.

The Buffaloes’ defense hasn’t been great to say the least, but it seems like when it’s time to make a play in a crucial part of the game, they’ve made it.

Here are five Buffaloes Oregon needs to pay close attention to on Saturday.

QB Shedeur Sanders

Sanders has quickly proven he is definitely a Power-5 level quarterback after spending some time at Jackson State. He followed his father Deion and it’s paid off for everyone involved. Shedeur Sanders is averaging 417 yards a game and has thrown for 10 touchdowns with just one interception.

WR Jimmy Horn, Jr.

Horn is one of many transfers to find his way to Boulder and Colorado is thankful he did. The former South Florida Bull leads the Buffaloes with 26 catches. He has 247 receiving yards (82 ypg) and two touchdowns.

WR Xavier Weaver

Weaver followed his buddy Jimmy Horn from South Florida to Colorado and he has had a great start in Boulder. He has 25 catches, leads the team with 386 receiving yards (129 ypg) and he also has two touchdowns.

S Shilo Sanders

If it’s possible for a Sanders to go under the radar, Shilo would be it. Also Deion’s son, Shilo, who plays in the secondary like Deion and wears his number 21, has 19 tackles and had an interception for a touchdown last week against Colorado State. With Oregon’s receiving corps and Bo Nix, Sanders will be put to the test on Saturday.

LB Marvin Ham II

Perhaps one guy enjoying his team’s success more than anyone is linebacker Marvin Ham, who has been at Colorado through the lean years. The linebacker leads the team with 20 tackles, has a sack for a defense that has had its share of problems in the early going.

