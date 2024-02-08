Advertisement

5 Bruins score in double figures vs. Stanford, UCLA extends winning streak to 4

Pac-12 Network

UCLA men's basketball extended its winning streak to four after a 82-74 win over Stanford at Maples Pavillon on Feb. 7, 2024. Five Bruins scored at least 10 points including Sebastian Mack's 21 points. Stanford's Maxime Raynuad scored a team-high 20 points.