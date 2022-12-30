5 Browns to watch in Week 17 vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders host the Cleveland Browns Sunday in a game that could determine their playoff fate. A win and Washington moves on to Week 18 to play the Dallas Cowboys in control of its playoff fortune. However, with a loss to the Browns, the Commanders would need a lot of help to make the postseason.

The Browns enter Sunday’s game with a 6-9 record. It’s a disappointing season for Cleveland, who didn’t get quarterback Deshaun Watson back from suspension until Week 13. The Browns are 2-2 with Watson and are already eliminated from postseason contention.

The Commanders will have their hands full with the Browns. Which Cleveland players will give Washington trouble? We’ve identified five Browns to watch this weekend.

QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4). Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Watson hasn’t been himself in four games thus far. Considering he missed all of last season and most of this season, that’s to be expected. Watson has completed 58% of his passes and has three interceptions vs. two touchdowns. At some point, Watson will have a breakout game. Athletic quarterbacks have had success against Washington’s defense, using their legs to open things up in the passing game.

RB Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb is one of the NFL’s best running backs. He also runs behind a terrific run-blocking offensive line. This matchup will go a long way in determining Sunday’s game. Everything for Cleveland’s offense begins and ends with Chubb. Chubb is a complete back, capable of breaking the big run or pounding it inside 30 times.

WR Amari Cooper

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2). Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

During his time with the Cowboys, Amari Cooper had some big games against the Washington Commanders. Cooper has played eight games vs. Washington — seven with Dallas — and has 42 receptions for 650 yards and six touchdowns. The Commanders could be without top corner Benjamin St-Juste, meaning veteran Kendall Fuller will see plenty of Cooper in what could be a pivotal matchup.

DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Another week and another elite edge defender. This time, it is Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Garrett has 13.5 sacks on the season, but he is so good that no one talks about his numbers. Garrett is a dominant pass rusher, and he will give Washington’s offensive tackles plenty of problems. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner must ensure tight ends aren’t lined up opposite of Garrett like they were often against Nick Bosa.

CB Denzel Ward

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Denzel Ward is another excellent player on Cleveland’s defense. Washington inserted Carson Wentz back in at quarterback to take advantage of the talent at wide receiver. We assume that Ward will draw Terry McLaurin on Sunday. The two were teammates at Ohio State for three seasons and know one another well.

