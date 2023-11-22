5 Browns who deserve their first Pro Bowl nod in 2023

The big knock on general manager Andrew Berry is that he has never drafted a Pro Bowl player since taking over the post for the Cleveland Browns. That is certainly going to change this season as there are plenty of players who deserve their first opportunity to attend the all-star event. While cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is the obvious choice, there are a handful of other players in Cleveland who have earned consideration among their peers to be named to the Pro Bowl.

We already know the likes of cornerback Denzel Ward, wide receiver Amari Cooper, guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, and defensive end Myles Garrett are going to get their due. They have name recognition and have been to the Pro Bowl before. The purpose here, however, is to point out some names on the Cleveland roster that deserve to make the trip for the first time.

Here are five players who are proving not only to be cornerstone pieces in Cleveland but deserve to travel to their first-ever Pro Bowl in 2023.

C Ethan Pocic

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Center Ethan Pocic deserved to go to the Pro Bowl last year. However, he was passed over for a familiar name in Mitch Morse. Even putting this out there is fascinating because Pocic was not even supposed to be the starting center in Cleveland. However, after the injury to Nick Harris a year ago, Pocic has not looked back.

After signing a contract extension worth $6 million per year over the next three seasons this offseason, Pocic has made the investment look like a wise one for the Browns to make in him. Surrendering just one sack and sitting top-10 in pressures allowed, center has not been a liability in 2023 (or even since parting ways with J.C. Tretter). Pocic currently sits as PFF’s fourth-highest-graded pass blocking center and ninth-highest overall.

While last year was a leap year for Pocic, he has not slowed down in his second season with the Browns.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Nobody plays faster on the Cleveland Browns’ defense than linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Currently tied for fourth in the NFL in tackles for loss and third among linebackers (behind only Lavonte David and Micah Parsons), Owusu-Koramoah can be found routinely disrupting rush lanes and breaking down run plays.

To make matters better, Owusu-Koramoah has taken a huge leap when dropping back into coverage as well. The starting WILL linebacker in Cleveland brings energy and explosiveness to the field each and every week.

Linebacker is a stiff position to break into the Pro Bowl, but Owusu-Koramoah deserves his flowers.

S Grant Delpit

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Playing 245 snaps in the box, 144 snaps in the slot, and 86 snaps as a true free safety, the Browns have put a ton on the plate of Grant Delpit. And he is proving them right.

Delpit leads all safeties in the NFL in stop tackles (those that cause a negative result for the offense), is fourth in pressures on the quarterback when he comes downhill as a blitzer, and is giving up an average passer rating when targeted. He has already been seen clamping down All-Pro tight end George Kittle this season.

He is entering a contract season, so Delpit deserves a new deal with the Browns. But getting him to the Pro Bowl is something else he has earned.

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Emerson Island is becoming a well-known destination off of the coast of Lake Erie. Teams are learning not to throw toward the boundary on Martin Emerson Jr.

While he is not as twitchy or agile as Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward, Emerson Jr. patrols outside the numbers better than anyone on the team. He is allowing a passer rating of just 50.7 when targeted this season and is surrendering catches once every 15 targets at this point in 2023.

His teammate Denzel Ward will undoubtedly be back in the Pro Bowl this season, but Emerson Jr. deserves to join him.

OT Dawand Jones

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Who would have thought we would be talking Pro Bowl about a fourth round rookie? That is where we sit with the Ohio State product and right tackle Dawand Jones.

The 6-foot-9 and 370-pound mammoth has come to Cleveland and done nothing but become a brick wall at the right bookend. And he has done so against some of the league’s best as well, including containing former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt on two separate occasions.

His pass blocking efficiency is among the top in the NFL on true pass sets, and Jones has already solidified himself as the right tackle of the future in Cleveland. He was a massive steal on draft day when he fell to the fourth round, and remains a gem for the Browns.

