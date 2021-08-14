5 Browns on the bubble to watch versus Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of quality players. While many of the team’s starters, especially on offense, won’t play tonight, the field will still be filled with young guys looking to prove themselves.

Depending on the medical staff recommendations, we may see Greedy Williams for the first time in a year. We will likely see many of the exciting rookies ply their trade against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With so many good wide receivers, starting (tonight) quarterback Case Keenum will have a chance to shine.

While the starters and big names tend to grab the headlines, there are also a lot of players fighting for their roster lives. The bubble players have an opportunity in Jacksonville to prove that they are not ready for that bubble to burst. We shared who we consider on the bubble earlier.

Here are five of those players we will be watching closely tonight:

DL Marvin Wilson

Highly sought after despite not being drafted in the 2021 NFL draft, Marvin Wilson has a chance to be something special based on his 2019 season. Based on his 2020 season, Wilson went undrafted. Which version will the Browns see against the Jags? With a lot of uncertainty on the defensive line, Wilson has a chance to make an early impact as a rookie but he has to make the team first.

RB/WR Demetric Felton

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

While fans are excited about the versatility of the sixth-round pick, Demetric Felton's roster spot is far from certain. D'Ernest Johnson played well when given a chance last year, the wide receiver room is full, the team has too many good offensive linemen to keep them all and a quality group at tight end. Felton's versatility gives him his best chance to make the roster but he has to prove he can do it in game environments. In the first preseason game, does he get a chance to return a kick, run the ball and catch the ball after running a route as a receiver? Is he successful in doing all of that? A lot of fun to watch for with the former UCLA Bruin.

OL Nick Harris

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

With J.C. Tretter closer to the end of his career than the beginning, Nick Harris has a chance to prove he is the center of the future. Undersized, Harris struggled at times with the power at the NFL level. Has Bill Callahan helped Harris take the next step with his techniques to help overcome physical limitations? If not, does Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes or another guard get a chance to prove they can take over at center?

LB Mack Wilson

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

After sharing that he thought about retiring last season, Mack Wilson has played well in training camp so far for the Browns. With Anthony Walker recovering from a knee injury and rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah catching up from missing the start of camp, Wilson will have ample opportunity to earn his roster spot. The former Alabama linebacker has played well in coverage but struggled against the run during his time in Cleveland. With the Jaguars looking to build a run-first offense, the first preseason game will show whether that area has improved for Wilson.

CB A.J. Green

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Like Marvin Wilson, Green was a highly sought-after undrafted free agent but has a year of experience around the team already. With injury concerns around many of the Browns top cornerbacks, Green can stake a claim to the fifth spot on the depth chart tonight. Tall and long, Green lacks high-end speed but has very good technique to make up for it. With defensive coordinator's use of Cover-3, Green's size fits perfectly. Cornerback play can be tough to notice in the preseason especially if the ball isn't thrown their way but can Green make the plays that are available?

