5 breakout candidates to watch at Chargers training camp

The Chargers have a roster filled with players that have proven themselves, but there are some that have flashed but have yet to show what they’re truly capable of in a large capacity.

With that being said, here’s a look at five Chargers players who are primed for a breakout season that will draw some attention at training camp, which begins on July 26.

WR Tyron Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In 12 games last season, Johnson amassed 20 receptions for 398 yards (19.9 yards per reception) and three touchdowns, with zero drops. Four of his first five receptions in the NFL went for 50 yards or more. This season, Johnson will be a part of a crowded position group that returns Jalen Guyton, who had 28 catches for 511 yards and three scores in 2020, along with the addition of Josh Palmer, the team’s third-round selection. Johnson has the opportunity to become heavily targeted by quarterback Justin Herbert because of how open he consistently gets in the intermediate and deep parts of the field with his speed and precise route-running ability.

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being primarily a rotational defender each of the past three seasons, Nwosu has still totaled 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 59 quarterback pressures and 44 hurries. Now a starter opposite Joey Bosa, the anticipation with Nwosu going into the 2021 season is real. Not only has he flashed enough to be an impactful play, but the sky is limit knowing what Brandon Staley could do to Nwosu’s game when factoring in he was able to produce a career year with Leonard Floyd last season.

DT Jerry Tillery

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

After a rough rookie season, Tillery saw his tackles (17 to 30), sacks (two to three), quarterback hits (three to 14), pressures (nine to 22) and forced fumbles (zero to two) all uptick in his sophomore campaign. Looking ahead to Year 3, Tillery is in a prime position to take a step even further, as he will be in a scheme that favors his skillset and play for the defensive guru who has a history of elevating front-seven players. Tillery’s versatility will serve him well and his traits profile more optimally to a 3-4 defense, given his length, strength and power.

S Nasir Adderley

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

After missing a good chunk of his rookie season with a hamstring injury, Adderley was inconsistent as the team's starting free safety, allowing 14 catches on 18 targets (77.8%), four of which went for touchdowns, and missed 12 tackles in 2020. Heading into Year 3, Adderley is in prime position to turn things around, as he will be playing under defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill and Staley, two coaches that have been proven to maximize the potential of their defensive backs. Part of that will be done by utilizing Adderley's versatility and allowing him to play more aggressive closer to the line of scrimmage, where he will be used in the slot (Star) and fill a sub-package safety-linebacker hybrid role (Money).

LB Kenneth Murray

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having a mixed bag of a rookie season as the man in the middle of the defense, Murray still managed to finish the 2020 campaign with 107 total tackles (most by rookie since 2000), one sack, five tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Looking ahead, Staley’s defense will play more to his strengths, which are as a run defender and a blitzer. While he will have coverage assignments, Murray will primarily be tasked to do what he does best by chase ball carriers sideline and plugging them up in the middle.

