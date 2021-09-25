5 bolder predictions for Bears’ Week 3 contest vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, where they’ll be looking for their 10th straight win against an AFC opponent.

While Cleveland presents as a challenging opponent, there are areas of weakness to be exploited. And if Chicago can rise to the occasion on offense, defense and special teams, perhaps they might be able to sneak out a win.

We already took a stab at some bold predictions. Now, we’re going bolder.

Here are five bolder predictions heading into the Bears’ Week 3 matchup.

Justin Fields throws for 300-plus yards and 3 touchdowns

Surprising everyone in First Energy Stadium with his pinpoint accuracy and quick decision making, Fields makes the Cleveland secondary look pedestrian and unsure because of the dual threat he possesses.

Bears hold Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to under 100 yards rushing

The hopeful return of Eddie Goldman spurs the Bears to a dominant performance controlling the line of scrimmage defensively. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will find the going tough against the middle of the line along with ample support from the linebacking crew.

Donovan Peoples-Jones torches Bears secondary

With the Bears focused on the recently-activated Odell Beckham Jr. — even with Jarvis Landry on injured reserve — People’s Jones sneaks free for over 100 yards and a score as he consistently works free from the slot position.

Shootout!

This game turns into an all-out aerial assault with Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields each throwing for over 300 yards. The run game on both sides disappears as both quarterbacks turn to the air to move the football and ultimately come out on the winning side.

Bears win in overtime

The fireworks end with both teams knotted at 31 points. It takes a Cairo Santos field goal with under five minutes remaining for the Bears to escape with a 34-31 victory making Justin Fields victorious in his first NFL start.

