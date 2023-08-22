5 bold predictions for Texas Tech football ahead of 2023 season

Are you feeling it now, Mr. Krabs?

We're inching closer to the start of the 2023 Texas Tech football season, where hypotheticals will become reality. For another week, though, we're looking into the crystal ball to see what the Red Raiders can and will be in Joey McGuire's second year.

Today is a look at five of the boldest predictions in the known universe. Please wear oven mitts while digesting.

Tyler Shough will start and finish every game for Texas Tech football

Seems like a long shot considering the history, but Tyler Shough is confident that the changes he's made to his nutrition will help him stay on the field this year. Throughout his career, Shough has yet to start double-digit games in a season. He started seven games in the abbreviated 2020 season at Oregon, four in 2021 and five last season. An improved offensive line, and limiting Shough's running attempts, should keep him healthy this year.

Time machine: An inside look at how Texas Tech's 2010 talks to join the Pac-10 fell apart

Bralyn Lux will be this year's star defensive back

Based on mounds of praise heaped upon the Fresno State transfer, Bralyn Lux is on track to have a standout year in Lubbock. McGuire went out of his way to credit Lux on the first day of practice and other coaches and teammates have noted his performances ever since. Even with a veteran defensive backfield surround him, Lux has people talking, and he'll turn that into a stellar debut season in Lubbock.

A football helmet from Texas Tech University on display during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023.

The Oregon game will tell us nothing

Everybody wants to talk about Oregon, even though there's this little Wyoming game to get through first. As significant as the game is — the first Power 5 opponent to visit Tech in non-conference play since 2017 — it's the second week of the season. A win would boost the résumé in a hurry, sure, but it's not going to do anything for Tech's pursuit of a Big 12 title. A loss wouldn't do much either. Heck, last year Oregon got annihilated by Georgia in the season opener and still won 10 games.

Tech will chill out a bit on 4th-down attempts

McGuire and co. made a habit of living on the edge last season, going for it on fourth down 52 times and converting 33. While the Red Raiders won't abandon that philosophy entirely, look for them to ease up on those attempts for at least the first couple of games. The defense has several new faces on it, and putting them in a bind early in the season isn't the best idea. Let them settle in, then go for the throat.

Almost there: Texas Tech football turf project at Jones AT&T Stadium nears completion

November will be the defining month

Whichever way you slice it, November is going to be big. Just how big depends entirely on the first two months of the year. Come the Thursday-night showdown with TCU on Nov. 2, Tech should either know it's going to a bowl game and battling for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, or it'll be hovering on the line of eligibility and have its backs against the wall.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 5 bold predictions for Texas Tech football