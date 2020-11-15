5 bold predictions for Ravens vs. Patriots: Big performances

The Baltimore Ravens look to get the first crack at the winter weather to come, traveling up north to take on the New England Patriots in a game that will likely see a downpour, strong wind gusts, and potentially even some frozen precipitation.

With poor weather in the forecast and the game happening under the lights, this is bound to be an interesting matchup full of big plays. In this week’s edition of our bold predictions, everyone here at Ravens Wire is predicting Baltimore will make the splash plays that define the game. Whether it be a big night for the defense or Lamar Jackson returning to form, we’re predicting some impressive things from the Ravens in Week 10 against he Patriots.

Tramon Williams picks off Cam Newton

With yet more injuries at cornerback causing the Ravens to head back to free agency, their newest acquisition makes his presence felt from the start. Williams was added just this week and if I'm the Patriots, I'm testing the 37-year-old every time he's on the field. But Williams is no slouch, having put in some pretty impressive performances in recent years despite his age and he makes Newton's day a rough one. Williams comes up with a big interception, which gives Baltimore's offense the short field they need to score and begin to coast to victory. -- Matthew Stevens

Both QBs rush for over 100 yards

Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

This will be a sparring match between Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton. With both defenses battling injuries and the COVID-19 list, both teams will likely come into the game with the mindset of keeping their defenses off the field as much as possible. This will open the door for both Jackson and Newton to showcase their talent on the ground. -- James Trefry

Ravens get 3 interceptions

Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images

Cam Newton has been in the league for quite a bit but there are only two teams he's never thrown an interception against. The New York Jets are one while the Ravens are the other. However, after Week 10, it'll only be the Jets remaining. Baltimore will pick off Newton three times, including one from Marcus Peters that he'll take all the way back for a touchdown. -- Neil Dutton

Lamar Jackson accounts for 4 touchdowns

Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Ravens' offense found its stride in the second half against the Colts last week, possibly a blueprint for their momentum going forward. Baltimore faces a reeling Patriots team that is lacking in strength on both offense and defense, seemingly ripe for a blowout victory. If the Ravens’ offense starts hot, Jackson’s confidence should skyrocket, resulting in big points. Look for him to find the end zone with his arm and his feet Sunday Night, several times. -- Alex Bente

The Ravens shut out the Patriots

Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Ravens have had an elite defensive unit this year, and going up against a Patriots' offense that is devoid of weapons, expect a big night from the defense. Even with Calais Campbell out and Jimmy Smith a longshot to play, this unit has plenty of playmakers that can make things hard on an opposing offense. Coupling that with Baltimore's ability to create turnovers makes a shutout in store. -- Kevin Oestreicher

