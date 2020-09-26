5 bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals both entered the 2020 NFL season on different franchise trajectories, yet both organizations sit at 0-2 and looking for their first win of the season on Sunday.
Cincinnati is a 4.5-point underdog in this road matchup, but the Eagles’ inability to close out leads or play above the competition should make this a close ballgame. With the Eagles in need of some huge performances, here are 5 bold predictions for Sunday.
***
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc reacts during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
1. Cre’Von LeBlanc will play more snaps than Nickell Robey-Coleman
During last weeks’ 37-19 loss to the Rams, Robey-Coleman logged 42 snaps to LeBlanc’s 3 snaps. That number should change and will change with the Eagles needing a spark in the secondary. Through 2 weeks, Robey-Coleman has allowed 9 completions on 9 targets, for 102 yards, 8 first downs, and one touchdown, with a passer rating against him of 150.9.
With Tyler Boyd coming to town, LeBlanc should see more snaps.
2. Miles Sanders 200 total scrimmage yards
During the bold predictions for Week 2, we projected Sanders to have a 200 all-purpose yards performance. Last week against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, Sanders picked up 95 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, while also collecting 36 yards through the air, totaling 131 all-purpose yards. Sanders also converted 10 total first downs against Los Angeles. The Bengals have allowed 370 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in just two games and Sanders should hit his projection this week.
3. Eagles defense sacks Joe Burrow 3 times
Burrow has been sacked six times this season and although the Eagles only sacked Jared Goff once last week, the defensive line is due for a breakout performance. With the Bengals banged up along the offensive front, Brandon Graham and the company should eat.
4. Jalen Hurts scores a rushing touchdown
Hurts’s package should increase this week and after being a decoy for a couple of plays in Week 2, look for the former Oklahoma Sooners star to touch the ball this week ass a passer and runner. The rushing aspect will give Hurts his first professional touchdown while providing the Eagles offense some juice in the red zone.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball as Washington Football Team safety Troy Apke (30) attempts the tackle in the third quarter at FedExField.
5. Dallas Goedert is targeted more than Zach Ertz
The Eagles will try to run the ball with Miles Sanders and they’ll likely be successful, but expect Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to rebound after an awful start to the 2020 season.
Look for the Eagles to run even more 12 personnel than normal against the Bengals and as Wentz leans heavily on his tight ends, look for the Eagles star quarterback to target Goedert more than the Eagles pro bowl tight end.