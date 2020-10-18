5 bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6

The Eagles and Ravens are just hours away from kicking off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and its bold prediction time.

***

View photos

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

1. Eagles defense holds the Ravens to under 120 total yards rushing

The Baltimore Ravens offense is predicated on the running game and that’s something the defend well. The Ravens will look to counter with Mark Ingram, JK Dobbins, and quarterback Lamar Jackson as a runner. With Lamar Jackson nursing a sprained ankle, the Ravens will likely utilize the quarterback strictly as a passer, thus relying on the backfield to carry the Baltimore ground game. The Eagles will respond on Sunday with a strong effort.

View photos

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) heads off the field during the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

2. Darius Slay holds Hollywood Brown to 3 catches for less than 30 yards

Slay appears set to play after clearing the concussion protocol, and his return will be needed against Baltimore’s speedster on the outside. Slay should fare better this week against the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Brown, and look for the Eagles lockdown corner to hold the Ravens star to minimal gains.

View photos

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

3. Wentz passes for over 300 yards on the Ravens vaunted defense

Baltimore will likely key on running back Miles Sanders and with the Ravens having confidence in their dynamic cornerback duo, look for the Eagles to be forced into a passing attack that could prove fruitful for Wentz and company. With Baltimore focused on the run, Wentz could reignite his chemistry with Zach Ertz, while targeting Greg Ward in the slot as well.

View photos

Dec 9, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues