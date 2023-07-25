5 bold predictions for LSU’s 2023 football season

It’s the season of predictions.

Football is creeping back to the forefront of everyone’s mind, and before the games are played, all we can do is talk.

It’s easy to get carried away. This is the time of year where every fanbase can find a reason for optimism.

Here, we’re going to have some fun with it and let ourselves get carried away with some bold predictions.

These are bold, so they’re not supposed to be realistic. Let’s just use this as a thought exercise to have some fun with what LSU can be in 2023.

Malik Nabers has three 200+ yard receiving games

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Two-hundred yards are about the benchmark for what’s considered an all-time game as a receiver. If you cross 200, the fanbase remembers that performance for a long time. LSU has played football for a long time, and there have only been 15 200-yard receiving games in school history.

Through two years, Nabers is yet to cross the threshold — his career high stands at 163, which came against Purdue in the bowl game.

Predicting three 200-yard games is a lot, but it’s been done before at LSU. Ja’Marr Chase did it in 2019 against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Clemson. Chase had the advantage of playing 15 games. LSU has the talent to make a similar run this year.

If the offense takes off, it means LSU found a new level of explosiveness. Nabers is the type of receiver that will earn targets in all situations, from the slot and on the outside. He’s the clear-cut No. 1 and LSU will force the ball to him.

Pair that with his ability to run after the catch, we could see some prolific games from Nabers this fall.

Jayden Daniels leads the country in total touchdowns

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Caleb Williams led the country with 52 total touchdowns. In 2021, it was Bailey Zappe with 65.

It would take a lot for Jayden Daniels to take the crown here. He’d probably have to throw about 30 while rushing for 20. Those numbers would put Daniels in the thick of the Heisman conversation.

But he has the rushing talent and supporting cast around him to do it. If he takes another step as a passer, and by all accounts he has, his numbers through the air should increase. We already know what he’s capable of on the ground, but would still need to improve on his 11 rushing TDs from last year.

And hey, it’s not like we haven’t seen fifth-year LSU QBs make similar leaps before.

Harold Perkins is a Heisman finalist

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Predicting any defensive player to be a Heisman finalist is bold.

Stars of this sport typically come from the offensive side and even when a defensive player does make it to New York now, its often because they did stuff on special teams or had some offensive package.

As a linebacker, you won’t see Perkins returning kicks. You won’t see him taking handoffs on offense either. But due to his versatility, he’ll have the chance to stand out and make plays all over the field.

Perkins’ role should allow him to total up sacks and force turnovers. That’s what you need to do to garner national attention as a defender and Perkins is as talented as any.

Mason Taylor is First Team All-SEC pick

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, this doesn’t seem so bold. But the thing is: Brock Bowers still exists.

Bowers is the best tight end in the country and the consensus to be First Team All-SEC at tight end.

But Taylor could give Bowers a push. Taylor stood out as a true freshman, making big plays in LSU’s biggest games. He looked like he belonged on an SEC field and should only improve as he enters his sophomore campaign.

The Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock offense is one that loves to get the tight end involved. And Taylor is now the clear starter at that spot with a plethora of true freshmen behind him.

That could lead to a boatload of targets. Taylor would need an all-time great season because Bowers will do something similar, but Taylor’s ceiling is sky high.

LSU beats Florida State by 17 or more

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is about a field goal favorite against Florida State with over a month until kickoff.

But LSU will be seeking revenge and looking to make a statement. This is a game where if LSU plays to its potential, we could see a big performance from the Tigers.

Seventeen points isn’t a crazy differential, but it would certainly catch everyone’s attention. LSU needs explosive plays on offense and a few turnovers on defense, but a three-possession win in Week 1 is possible.

