5 bold predictions heading into Bears training camp

Chicago Bears training camp 2023 is finally upon us as players begin reporting to Halas Hall this week. It’s the last stretch of the offseason before the regular season begins and while many areas of the team are solidified, a lot can happen between now and early September.

Surprise players will emerge as difference makers, position battles will take center stage, and some fan favorites will say goodbye when the preseason wraps up. You never know what might happen when practices finally get underway.

Here are our bold predictions going into training camp 2023.

Khalil Herbert emerges as the Week 1 starting running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The running back position will be under a microscope when camp gets underway as the Bears are looking for a new lead back. Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, and Roschon Johnson all will compete for the top spot following the departure of David Montgomery. When the dust finally settles, Herbert will be the one who wins out – for the time being.

The third-year back has the experience in the offense and has proven himself as an efficient runner the last two years. Though his blocking skills have been subpar, Herbert knows what he needs to work on and has taken steps this offseason to improve. He may not last long at the starting spot but he’ll do enough to get the majority of the carries early on.

Cole Kmet signs a contract extension during camp

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

For a number of years during the Ryan Pace era, the Bears used training camp to get long-term deals done with veteran players. But during Pace’s final few years with the team and into the Ryan Poles era, those deals have dried up. That changes this year, starting with tight Cole Kmet.

The Bears have a number of players eligible to sign a new contract, but no one makes as much sense as Kmet at the moment. The fourth-year tight end has improved every season and solidified himself as a key weapon for quarterback Justin Fields at just 24 years old. The tight end market isn’t as robust as other positions, meaning a team-friendly deal would easily be doable. Chicago is better with Kmet on the team and the two sides will find common ground before the season begins.

The Bears move on from Velus Jones Jr.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On the surface, it seems like a longshot that the Bears would give up on wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. just a year and a half after selecting him in the third round of the draft. But a lot has changed since then. The Bears have added three new wide receivers who can pass him up on the depth chart (D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, and Tyler Scott) and brought back the one player who will compete with him for special teams touches (Dante Pettis). The receiver room is suddenly crowded and Jones could be the odd man out.

This isn’t to say the second-year receiver doesn’t have value. His speed and quickness cannot be taught. But given his struggles in every facet of the game for much of last season, the Bears might be better off with other options on the team. Perhaps he’s someone who could be had via trade if another team has a need for a gadget-type receiver. The potential is there, but the fit with the Bears may not be.

The Bears have to deal with a center controversy

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

A center controversy is the last thing this team needs after struggling at the position in 2022, but this is an area that I don’t believe is solidified yet. The Bears moved Cody Whitehair from guard back to center earlier in the offseason, but he didn’t provide much confidence the last time he played the position.

His snaps were erratic and he seemed better suited at guard. Couple that with the fact Lucas Patrick and Doug Kramer are both healthy after missing last year’s camp and we could see one of them start to push Whitehair when practices get underway. It’s a vital spot on the line that the Bears need to get right and each player will need to bring their best, regardless of status at this point in time.

Travis Bell becomes a preseason darling

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Every training camp and preseason, a player or two who could be on the roster bubble stands out and makes a strong impression. It could be his attitude, his play on the field, or both. Last year it was Jack Sanborn, the year before it was Rodney Adams. This season, that player will be Travis Bell.

The seventh-round pick of Kennesaw State drew the eye of Poles during the pre-draft process and says he’s a “special person.” Bell had to work a full-time job while attending school and playing football. His commitment to the game stood out to the Bears and now he has a chance to show everyone what the game means to him.

Bell may have to scratch and claw his way to earn playing time but he’s someone who has a ton of heart who could make noise when his time comes in the preseason. Even if he’s near the bottom of the roster, fans are going to appreciate what he brings to the team.

