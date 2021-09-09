5 bold predictions for Falcons’ Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

Regardless of what you expect from this year’s Atlanta Falcons team, a fresh start was clearly needed after last season’s 4-12 finish. Team owner Arthur Blank did just that during the offseason, bringing in Terry Fontenot and Artur Smith to help the Falcons return to the playoffs following a three-year drought.

On Sunday, Atlanta will host the Philadelphia Eagles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off the 2021 season. Here are five bold predictions for this weekend’s matchup.

75+ receiving yards for Kyle Pitts

I think expectations should be realistic for Pitts in his rookie season, but I still expect him to show flashes of that top-five potential right out of the gate. The pressure from Philadelphia's front seven could force QB Matt Ryan to get the ball out quickly underneath to Pitts, who has exceptional elusiveness for a big man in the open field. I don't think he goes for 100 yards, but 75 feels manageable in Week 1.

Defense holds Eagles to 17 points or less

This may feel like a bit of a stretch, however, the Eagles are going through a transitional period of their own and doing so with a second-year quarterback instead of a 14-year NFL veteran. If Dean Pees can dial up the pressure the way he did throughout the preseason and use multiple looks to throw off quarterback Jalen Hurts, things could get ugly for Philadelphia. Running back Miles Sanders proved to be a starting-caliber back in 2020, but without a proven passing attack, things may not come as easily. I don't expect either team to light up the scoreboard, however, the Eagles will be held to 17 points or less on Sunday.

100+ all-purpose yards from RB Mike Davis

For the second year in a row, the Falcons cut their starting running back after the season and found a replacement in free agency. Todd Gurley has more name recognition, but Davis is a more productive player in 2021. Last season, while filling in for Christian McCaffrey, Davis went over 1,000 all-purpose yards. On Sunday, he'll top 100 all-purpose yards in his Falcons debut. Look for Davis to get a couple big gains on screens and swing passes and just barely topple the 100-yard milestone.

Deion Jones gets at least one INT

Jones is one of the best coverage linebackers in the league and now that the team seems intent on creating pressure at all costs, I expect him to take his game to the next level this eason. Watch for Jones to get his hands on a couple of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts' passes and come away with at least one interception in Week 1. Jones, who enters his sixth season as Atlanta's Mike linebacker, was voted as one of five team captains on Wednesday.

Two sacks for Grady Jarrett

Jarrett was one of the NFL's best-kept secrets for years until making the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons. Despite his recent accolades though, Jarrett won't get recognition as an elite player until he's a part of respectable defense. Finishing with double-digit sacks would obviously help his cause, and is something Jarrett said he hopes to accomplish. I'm not quite ready to say Jarrett hits the 10-sack milestone this year, but he will bring down Jalen Hurts twice in Week 1.

