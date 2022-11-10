5 bold predictions for the Falcons’ TNF matchup vs. the Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons can get their season back on track with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Thursday night’s prime-time matchup will give the rest of the country a chance to see the Falcons try to reclaim first place in the NFC South.

Atlanta is currently a 2.5-point favorite over Carolina, but the Falcons secondary is banged up and left tackle Jake Matthews’ status is in doubt.

Here are five bold predictions for Thursday night’s game in Charlotte.

Tyler Allgeier leads both teams in rushing yards

(AP Photo/John Munson)

Rookie Tyler Allgeier quietly had his best game of the season in Week 9, rushing for 99 yards on just 10 carries. Cordarrelle Patterson may continue to find the end zone, but Allgeier has become the workhorse for this Falcons offense. He currently leads the team with 423 rushing yards. Allgeier has performed better when Patterson is playing, and I expect him to finish as the game’s leading rusher in Week 10.

Mariota throws for 225+ passing yards, 2 TDs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota has thrown for over 200 yards just three times this season. He’s gone over 225 passing yards only twice in the nine games he’s started. Mariota’s best game came against the Panthers in Week 8, throwing for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 win. Carolina’s defense gave up 41 points to the Bengals in Week 9. We know how much Atlanta loves to run the ball, but I expect the team to air it out more than normal tonight.

Drake London finishes with 90+ yards and 1 TD

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

London got off to a hot start, but the rookie has cooled off in recent weeks. During Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, London finished with three catches for 23 yards and fumbled a ball in the red zone in the second half. The first-round pick should be able to bounce back against a beatable Panthers secondary. I think London will have one long touchdown catch, and go over 90 receiving yards on Thursday night.

Richie Grant will intercept PJ Walker

Story continues

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Richie Grant has lived up to his second-round draft status this season, his first as a starter. He leads the team with five passes defended and two interceptions through nine games. The Falcons are thin at cornerback and they won’t have safety Erik Harris in Week 10. I think Grant picks off PJ Walker for his third interception of the season.

Younghoe Koo hits game-winning field goal

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Younghoe Koo missed a kick in last week’s loss to the Chargers, but he hit a game-winning field goal against the Panthers in Week 8. Koo has made 15-of-19 field goals this season, while converting on all 22 extra points. In what will likely be a back-and-forth affair on Thursday, Koo’s clutch kicking could again be the difference. I like the Falcons to sweep their NFC South rival on another game-winning kick from Koo.

[lawrence-related id=105191,105176,105090,105052,105168]

[listicle id=105063]

[vertical-gallery id=104820]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire