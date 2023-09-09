5 bold predictions for the epic showdown of Alabama vs. Texas

Alabama versus Texas is one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2023 season. The Longhorns are looking to avenge themselves after losing last season’s matchup against Alabama by a final score of 20-19.

In order to knock off Alabama, Texas will have to win in the trenches and eliminate Jalen Milroe’s dual-threat capabilities. This means Texas will have to prevent Milroe from using his legs as much as possible.

While that will be the emphasis, it will be interesting to see if Texas’ secondary can prevent Alabama’s wide receivers from making one, too many plays on Saturday night. The same can be said for Alabama’s secondary working to neutralize Texas’ explosive receiving core.

Roll Tide Wire makes five bold predictions for Alabama vs. Texas.

Jalen Milroe passes for 300 yards

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It seems far-fetched to think that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will throw for 300 passing yards. In actuality, it shouldn’t be. With Alabama likely establishing the run game early on, opportunities will open up for Milroe in the passing game. Therefore, Texas’ secondary will be on its heels. Milroe will have plenty of chances to push the ball down the field.

Alabama's defense forces three turnovers

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s defense will be hunting on Saturday night against Texas. The Longhorns offense will be the prey. With that in mind, I like the defense’s mindset heading into the game. In 2022, Alabama did not create any turnovers. In 2023, the defense seems to be vastly different under the direction of Kevin Steele. The defense seems to be head-hunting and making plays for themselves. I am not sure how, but Alabama’s defense will find a way to force three turnovers.

Texas rushes for less than 100 yards

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Texas had 79 rushing yards against Alabama. This season will be no different. Texas’ offensive line had some issues in Week 1 blocking Rice’s defensive front. Alabama is a different dog than Rice along the defensive line and is eager to make a statement. With Texas losing Bijan Robinson to the NFL, it will be more difficult to establish an efficient rushing attack. Alabama will prevent the Longhorns from rushing for 100 yards for the second consecutive season.

Amari Niblack leads Alabama in receiving yards

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 1, Alabama was led in receiving yards by sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Bond. In Week 2, I am predicting that sophomore tight end Amari Niblack will lead the Crimson Tide through the air. While Niblack may not see as many opportunites, he will find a way to make the most of them. Texas’ defense will place its emphasis on eliminating Alabama’s true receiving threats on the perimeter. That will open things up for Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to get his tight ends involved. Niblack will see a fair share of big-play opportunities and will be an X-factor for the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Alabama controls the time of possession by 10 minutes

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

In the Alabama-Texas matchup last season, the Longhorns controlled the time of possession. That will look a little different this season. Alabama has made some reinforcements along the offensive line and will look to control the pace of the game in the trenches. My belief is that Alabama will slowly wear Texas’ defense down with the run game while occasionally spreading the ball out in the passing game.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire