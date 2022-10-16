5 bold predictions for Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are just hour away from a huge prime-time showdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

The two teams will battle for NFC East and conference supremacy, with the winner having an inside track to home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Cowboys enter the contest with a top-rated defense that’ll be tested by a strong offensive line and dynamic players at the skill position.

Jalen Hurts logs 4 total touchdowns

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Recent stats suggest that an opposing offense is only good for one touchdown against the Cowboys vaunted defense, and that’ll change on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia offensive line is nasty, and the Eagles have the weapons on the outside and at a tight end to dismantle the Dallas defense.

Eagles harass Cooper Rush

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll find out just how talented Rush is only Sunday night, and I’d expect Jonathan Gannon to stack the box and force the Cowboys quarterback to beat his trio of talented cornerbacks.

Dak Prescott will get his job back after Philadelphia sacks Rush four times and intercept the quarterback twice.

Haason Reddick outplays Micah Parsons

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Terrence Steele is a talented right tackle, but Sunday night offers a prime opportunity for Reddick to show why Philadelphia invested 3-years and $45 million in the pass rusher.

Reddick puts his stamp on the game with a four tackle, two sack, two tackles for loss performance.

Eagles hold Tony Pollard to under 32 yards rushing

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pollard is the Cowboys’ home run hitter, and we predict that the Eagles will limit both Dallas running backs to less than 32 yards rushing a piece, and Dallas will be held to less than 70 total yards rushing.

A.J. Brown catches TD pass over Trevon Diggs

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

An Eagles win over the Cowboys won’t be enough, but A.J. Brown “MOSSING” Diggs for a late touchdown reception will officially welcome changing the guard in the NFC East.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire