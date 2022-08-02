5 bold predictions for the Eagles after first week of training camp

The Eagles are halfway through the second week of training camp, and with the team preparing for the preseason opener against the Jets next weekend, roles and scenarios are starting to take shape.

Jalen Hurts will have many weapons to choose from on offense, while Jonathan Gannon’s defense has looked dominant through five training camp practices.

We’re unveiling five bold predictions for the Eagles after the first week of training camp, as the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offensive line could be preparing for a historic feat.

A.J. Brown will have 1,100-yards receiving

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has been a favorite of Hurts’ from Day one of training camp, and although DeVonta Smith won’t disappear, it’s hard to imagine the tight end, and both receivers have 800+ yards in this system as constructed.

Miles Sanders 1,000-yards rushing

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The addition of A.J. Brown should open up running room for Sanders.

Philadelphia won’t lead the NFL in rushing during the 2022 season, but their offense should be balanced enough to finally allow Sanders to eclipse the goal.

Eagles have four All-Pros on offensive line

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The boldest of predictions, it’s not hard to envision Jordan Mailata (LT), Landon Dickerson (LG), Jason Kelce (C), and Lane Johnson (RT) all earning some type of All-Pro honor.

Only the right guard position offers any glimpse of uncertainty heading into the season opener.

Eagles won't allow a QB to complete 80% of his passes in a game

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Eagles allowed a quarterback to reach 80% of passes completed five times, with the Chargers’ Justin Herbert being the final after he went 32 of 38 for 84.2% in the Eagles’ 27-24 loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia added James Bradberry at cornerback while also adding Haason Reddick (LB), Kyzir White (LB), Jordan Davis (DT), Nakobe Dean (LB), and Jaquiski Tartt (S) to the defense as well.

Story continues

Things will be different with added pass rush prowess and a shut-down cornerback.

Jordan Davis logs 5 sacks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

An absolute game-wrecker at the defensive tackle position, the assumption will be that Davis becomes an elite run-stuffer for the Eagles.

With Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, and Fletcher Cox capable of commanding a double team, Davis will benefit the most in his first year while dominating opposing centers.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire